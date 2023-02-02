Read full article on original website
Password Managers Under Attack, Shady Reward Apps on Google Play, Meta Account Center 2FA Bypass
The attacks on password managers and their users continue as Bitwarden and 1Password users have reported seeing paid ads for phishing sites in Google search results for the official login page of the password management vendors. Not only that, a new vulnerability in the popular open-source password management software KeePass has also been reported.
Week in review: Rail transport cybersecurity, “verified” OAuth apps used to infiltrate organizations
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Mounting cybersecurity pressure is creating headaches in railway boardrooms. In this Help Net Security interview, Dimitri van Zantvliet is the Cybersecurity Director/CISO of Dutch Railways, and co-chair to the Dutch and European Rail...
AI supercharges battle of web search titans
A new generation of AI chatbots has unleashed a titanic battle between Microsoft and Google for the eyeballs of billions of web users, and the dollars they bring. Microsoft has gone all-in with a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the firm behind the world’s most buzzy bot ChatGPT, hoping to revolutionise its unloved Bing search engine.
How to Watch Google’s AI Search Event Live
Google is expected to announce artificial intelligence integrations for the company’s search engine on February 8 at 8:30 am Eastern. It’s free to watch live on YouTube. “We’re starting with AI-powered features in Search that distill complex info into easy-to-digest formats, so you can see the big picture, then explore more,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on Twitter in the lead-up to the event. Despite recent layoffs, the company remains an assertive force in Silicon Valley. The viral success of other generative AI models, specifically OpenAI’s ChatGPT, put pressure on the company to expedite its experimental research for public use.
Google Pixel February Update Rolling Out With Bug Fixes, Resolves Clear Calling Issues: How to Download
Google is rolling out the latest monthly update for its Pixel devices, alongside the latest security patches. The company has shared details about vulnerabilities and bugs that have been fixed with the update, which began rolling out to Pixel 4a and newer devices on Monday and is expected to be available for all Pixel devices within the next week. Google is also already working on the update for next month, which will include a planned feature release as part of Android 13 QPR2. The beta version is currently being tested by users and is accessible to those who have signed up for the Android 13 beta programme. It includes a number of changes and hints at a purported Pixel tablet.
Google to Launch ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
Google-parent Alphabet is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology. In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is...
Elevating the Everyday with Long-Lasting Hardware
Headquartered in Kirchlengern, Germany, Hettich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of furniture fittings. Their reputable range of hinges, drawer systems, runner systems, sliding door systems, folding door systems and handles is the result of 135 years of exceptional engineering and visionary entrepreneurship. With 7,400 employees worldwide, the...
Google to release ChatGPT-like bot named Bard
Google said Monday it will release a conversational chatbot named Bard, setting up an artificial intelligence showdown with Microsoft which has invested billions in the creators of ChatGPT, a language app that convincingly mimics human writing. ChatGPT, created by San Francisco company OpenAI, has caused a sensation for its ability...
Effective Cybersecurity Tips for Students for Safe Browsing
The most effective cybersecurity tips for all learners to ensure that you attain your goals online without ever having to worry about your security and ensure that your data is safe each time you use the Internet. In modern times, online security has become of great concern considering the many...
Renesas’ SLG59H1120V power switch – Power Electronics News
Autonomous devices are being integrated into our homes due to the expansion of IoT and robotic equipment into the consumer mass market. One of the challenges for developers is fulfilling all the applicable requirements from certification authorities to meet compliance regulations. For instance, standard IEC60335-1 defines safety requirements and is mandatory for all consumer goods coming into a mass market. For autonomous unattended devices, such as motor-operated IoT controllers (solar controllers, automatic pet feeders, window controllers, and others) or mobile robots (vacuum cleaners or similar), it is required to prevent DC motors from overheating during a stall event. Regulation IEC60355-1 (chapter 19.11) specifies compliance standards for a single failure in electronics that can happen during normal operation. This article provides an elegant power switch solution using the High Voltage GreenFET technology device for both, switching off the power if required, as well as performing current sensor functionality verification.
South Korea Categorises ‘Blockchain-Based Tokens’ as ‘Securities’, Issues Guidelines
South Korea has added a layer of regulations over the crypto sector. On Monday, February 6, the nation announced that all blockchain-based tokens operational within its territories, will be treated under the ‘securities’ category of assets. Investment instruments that do not require any additional fee such as maintenance charges, expect for the original investment are treated as ‘securities’ in South Korea. The Asian nation has, in recent times, been accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto sector to keep pace with the next gen fintech technologies.
Elon Musk says Twitter API will be free but only for bots making “good content”
Shortly after Twitter stated it will begin charging developers to use its API, company CEO Elon Musk is now somewhat reneging on that decision. Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that after responding to some feedback (opens in new tab), Twitter will offer a new “light, write-only API for bots” so long as they provide “good content that is free”.
Binance Halts Bank Transfers in US Dollars for International Users: All Details
Binance has decided to temporarily halt bank transfers in US dollars for international users. The decision will go into effect on February 8. Binance, while has not explained its reason behind this decision, has been facing banking-related issues in the US. Its international money transfer partner Signature Bank recently said it would only process crypto trades via Binance for users whose accounts have at least $100,000 (roughly Rs. 82 lakh). This has left Binance scouting for another bank transfer partner that could facilitate international or ‘SWIFT’ transfers.
The Psychology Behind Spear Phishing Scams
Criminals are increasingly using fake emails to exploit their victims for financial gain and are using spear phishing takes the well-known social engineering scam to a new dimension. Employees training needs to encompass both fast and slow thinking systems to combat this cyber-attack. Social engineering has been practiced for many...
China reveals huge blockchain cluster that could be a taste of our dystopian future
Chinese media have revealed details on the country’s huge blockchain effort to handle its population’s data, and what it’s capable of is almost unthinkable. According to BJD (opens in new tab), the Beijing behemoth which has been dubbed the ‘Honeycomb’ comprises 1,000 high-performance servers, the sum of which is able to handle 240 million smart contract transactions every single second.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB when first installed. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn’t justified a 20,000 percent install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series was unveiled last week, and the lineup includes the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The most premium option — the Galaxy S23 Ultra — sports a 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. This model, along with other Galaxy S23 handsets, is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A standout feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its 200-megapixel primary wide camera. This Samsung smartphone also sports a 12-megapixel camera on the front.
Starkware Plans to Open Source Key Tech Linked to Starknet Prover – Bitcoin News
At the Starkware Sessions 2023 event, held at the Cameri Theatre in Tel Aviv, Israel, Starkware co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson informed the audience that the company intends to open source “key tech” linked to the Starknet Prover. During the event, the co-founder of the Ethereum scaling project stated that this marks a “significant step for scaling Ethereum and cryptography.”
OnePlus 11 5G Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of India Launch
OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 7 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event. In a new update, the colour options, and the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be available in India in two RAM and storage options with up to 16GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to come in Eternal Green and Titan Black shades. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in China recently. It features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and has 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
How to Make the Most Out of Your Business Software
While every business has software of one type or another, many companies are simply not making the most of what they have available. Essentially, this means that they are putting themselves in a position in which there are plenty of features that could simply end up getting unused, which is not only a real shame, but it is also bad for business as well. There are plenty of different ways in which you can make the most of your business software. Ultimately, what this means is that you are not having to invest in anything new, but you are simply making the most of what you have. Here are a few of the best tips and tricks that you can certainly look to follow. Let’s get started.
