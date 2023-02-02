ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
What Are Signs of Cancer on the Lip?

Lip cancer is a type of oral (head and neck) cancer that can occur anywhere along the upper or lower lip, but it most commonly affects the lower lip. Most lip cancers are squamous cell carcinomas. Changes (mutations) occur in the DNA of squamous cells (thin, flat cells in the middle and outer layers of the skin). Abnormal cells start multiplying uncontrollably and form a tumor that can invade and destroy normal body tissue.
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma

Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer

The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
What Are the Symptoms of Nervous System Cancer?

Nervous system or central nervous system (CNS) cancer can cause a wide range of signs and symptoms. These may vary depending on the specific type of nervous system cancer and the location of the tumor in the CNS. 13 common signs and symptoms of central nervous system cancer. Headaches: Persistent...
How fast does bile duct cancer spread?

Bile duct cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that can be difficult to treat. Many people with the cancer are diagnosed in its later stages. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer starts in the bile duct. These thin tubes start in the liver and enter the small intestine, carrying a fluid known as bile which helps digest food. There are three types: perihilar, distal, and intrahepatic.
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?

People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Adding Keytruda to Standard Chemo Improves Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer

Findings from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial found that the addition of Keytruda to standard chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in patients with stage 3 or 4 endometrial cancer. The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial met its main goal of improved progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease worsens) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)...
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Treating gastrointestinal toxicities from cancer immunotherapy

Don’t forget that all Gastro Bites webinars are available free for members to watch on-demand! Last month, Drs. Michael Dougan, Joanna Peloquin Melia and Shrinivas Bishu hosted a Gastro Bites discussion on GI toxicities from cancer immunotherapy. Immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for cancer, leading to durable remissions...
What does stool look like with bile duct cancer?

Common symptoms are changes in stool appearance and texture. Normally, stool is brown, but people with bile duct cancer may have pale or clay-colored stools that are oily and float in water. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer is a type of rare cancer that starts growing in the...
What Is the Best Treatment for Peritoneal Cancer?

The best treatment of peritoneal cancer comprises surgery followed by chemotherapy or targeted therapy. Treatment options for peritoneal cancer primarily depend on the following:. Size of the tumor. Location of the tumor. The stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Age of the patient. Overall health and general condition of...
New polymers could enable better wearable devices | MIT News

Certain electronics that integrate with the human body — a smartwatch that samples your sweat, for instance — work by converting the ion-based signals of biological tissue into the electron-based signals used in transistors. But the materials in these devices are often designed to maximize ion uptake while sacrificing electronic performance.
Using donor CAR T cells shows promise in treating myeloma patients in phase I trial

A team of medical specialists working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York has found that donated white blood cells can be used effectively as part of CAR T cell therapy to treat myeloma patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the group gave patients...

