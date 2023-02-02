Read full article on original website
Related
Symptoms of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
MedicalXpress
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Signs of Cancer on the Lip?
Lip cancer is a type of oral (head and neck) cancer that can occur anywhere along the upper or lower lip, but it most commonly affects the lower lip. Most lip cancers are squamous cell carcinomas. Changes (mutations) occur in the DNA of squamous cells (thin, flat cells in the middle and outer layers of the skin). Abnormal cells start multiplying uncontrollably and form a tumor that can invade and destroy normal body tissue.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
curetoday.com
Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer
The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Nervous System Cancer?
Nervous system or central nervous system (CNS) cancer can cause a wide range of signs and symptoms. These may vary depending on the specific type of nervous system cancer and the location of the tumor in the CNS. 13 common signs and symptoms of central nervous system cancer. Headaches: Persistent...
Medical News Today
How fast does bile duct cancer spread?
Bile duct cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that can be difficult to treat. Many people with the cancer are diagnosed in its later stages. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer starts in the bile duct. These thin tubes start in the liver and enter the small intestine, carrying a fluid known as bile which helps digest food. There are three types: perihilar, distal, and intrahepatic.
J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
curetoday.com
Adding Keytruda to Standard Chemo Improves Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial found that the addition of Keytruda to standard chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in patients with stage 3 or 4 endometrial cancer. The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial met its main goal of improved progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease worsens) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)...
mRNA vaccine-induced IgG4 class switch: What it means for cancer and IgG4-related diseases
A recent study, published in the prestigious journal Science Immunology, has sparked a lot of debate on the efficacy and safety of repeated mRNA vaccinations, especially regarding a set of autoimmune diseases known as IgG4-related diseases (IgG4RD) and cancer.
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
MedicalXpress
Small molecule inhibitors show early-stage promise against YAP fusion-driven cancers
An unexpected discovery made by experts at the Brain Tumor Center at Cincinnati Children's while studying a rare-but-deadly type of brain tumor may also lead to improved treatments for several other forms of cancer that share a common influencing factor called a YAP fusion protein. The findings, published Feb. 2,...
MedicalXpress
How cancer cells die: Scientists explore new pathways of pyroptosis, killer kin of apoptosis
For anyone who has taken Biology 101, the concept of apoptosis—programmed cell death—is taught early in the course. You can't understand the life cycle of a cell without learning how they die. What's usually not taught in Bio 101 is another way that cells die, a process called...
gastro.org
Treating gastrointestinal toxicities from cancer immunotherapy
Don’t forget that all Gastro Bites webinars are available free for members to watch on-demand! Last month, Drs. Michael Dougan, Joanna Peloquin Melia and Shrinivas Bishu hosted a Gastro Bites discussion on GI toxicities from cancer immunotherapy. Immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for cancer, leading to durable remissions...
Medical News Today
What does stool look like with bile duct cancer?
Common symptoms are changes in stool appearance and texture. Normally, stool is brown, but people with bile duct cancer may have pale or clay-colored stools that are oily and float in water. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer is a type of rare cancer that starts growing in the...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Peritoneal Cancer?
The best treatment of peritoneal cancer comprises surgery followed by chemotherapy or targeted therapy. Treatment options for peritoneal cancer primarily depend on the following:. Size of the tumor. Location of the tumor. The stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Age of the patient. Overall health and general condition of...
techaiapp.com
New polymers could enable better wearable devices | MIT News
Certain electronics that integrate with the human body — a smartwatch that samples your sweat, for instance — work by converting the ion-based signals of biological tissue into the electron-based signals used in transistors. But the materials in these devices are often designed to maximize ion uptake while sacrificing electronic performance.
MedicalXpress
Using donor CAR T cells shows promise in treating myeloma patients in phase I trial
A team of medical specialists working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York has found that donated white blood cells can be used effectively as part of CAR T cell therapy to treat myeloma patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the group gave patients...
Comments / 0