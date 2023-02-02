Read full article on original website
Grumpy Smartaleck
4d ago
This was one of the most telling articles about this Q-anon conspiracy theorist yet. This woman should have her head examined. She is the most gullible (which makes her very dangerous)person in power that we have in government. If the right wing wants to cut expenditures, they could start with her 187, 000 dollar a year salary. Or at least remove her from commitees, AGAIN!👉🐘🦨
Shawn Newell
4d ago
Watch how quickly this investigation folds when they find out how many of their Republican donors are found to be guilty of fraudulent use of Covid19 funds.
Sassafras T☕️
4d ago
Let’s all sit back and watch.. see how long it takes her fellow Republicans to tire of her nonsense. Now that she has a larger soapbox she has a louder voice… see if Magpie McCarthy will rein her in…………. 💭
