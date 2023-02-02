ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

laportecounty.life

Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Healthcare Foundation of La Porte – City of La Porte Housing Initiative Shares Study Findings  

Housing is inextricably linked to the health and wellness of a community’s residents and to the vitality of the community’s economy. With this in mind and at the urging of Mayor Tom Dermody, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) recently spearheaded an effort to create a blueprint for the strategic realignment of housing efforts within the City of La Porte. The HFL Board of Directors unanimously voted to support funding for a Comprehensive Housing Study and Needs Analysis for the City of La Porte. Partnering with the City, and in collaboration with HFL strategic partner Northern Trust, the new HFL Housing Initiative embarked on a path to support the development of a La Porte city-specific housing strategy to address the community’s current and future housing needs. The HFL Housing Initiative Committee is chaired by HFL Board member Michele Magnuson.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

St. Catherine Hospital begins Innovative Lymphedema Prevention Program for Cancer Survivors

St. Catherine Hospital now offers an innovative program shown to prevent chronic lymphedema in 92% of cancer survivors through three years. It is estimated that 1 in 3 at-risk cancer patients will develop lymphedema. Cancer survivors were not previously routinely monitored. Now SOZO®, a new digital health platform from Impedimed, aids in the early detection of lymphedema as a point-of-care assessment tool to guide clinical decision-making and maximize patient health.
laportecounty.life

Matt Murphy Named to NICTD Board

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy has been named to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) Board of Trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb. NICTD operates the South Shore Line train with service from Millennium Station in Chicago to the South Bend International Airport in South Bend and is governed by a Board of Trustees representing the four Indiana counties served by the South Shore Line.
VALPARAISO, IN
laportecounty.life

Sister Hazel to perform at Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Sister Hazel will perform Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $40, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

KC and the Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Saturday, May 6

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Close Call in Crash into Office

(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
moderncampground.com

RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week

According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
ELKHART, IN
KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
SILVER LAKE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Fire Department handles early-morning structure fire

ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house located at 1315 Cone Street on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear side of the structure and smoke emitting from the roofline.
ELKHART, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

J’s Breakfast Club hosts “First Look” event at new location

ED ZEKE HENRY, Comedy show promoter; Joslyn Kelly and Damon Hewitt of JAQ Architecture. (Photo credit: C WHITT PR) After weeks of anticipation, scores of J’s Breakfast Club customers and supporters were able to get their first glimpse of the newly constructed J’s Breakfast Club. The invitation-only occasion took place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 2601 Broadway in Gary.
GARY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death

The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
GARY, IN

