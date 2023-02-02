Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation
The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
laportecounty.life
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte – City of La Porte Housing Initiative Shares Study Findings
Housing is inextricably linked to the health and wellness of a community’s residents and to the vitality of the community’s economy. With this in mind and at the urging of Mayor Tom Dermody, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) recently spearheaded an effort to create a blueprint for the strategic realignment of housing efforts within the City of La Porte. The HFL Board of Directors unanimously voted to support funding for a Comprehensive Housing Study and Needs Analysis for the City of La Porte. Partnering with the City, and in collaboration with HFL strategic partner Northern Trust, the new HFL Housing Initiative embarked on a path to support the development of a La Porte city-specific housing strategy to address the community’s current and future housing needs. The HFL Housing Initiative Committee is chaired by HFL Board member Michele Magnuson.
laportecounty.life
St. Catherine Hospital begins Innovative Lymphedema Prevention Program for Cancer Survivors
St. Catherine Hospital now offers an innovative program shown to prevent chronic lymphedema in 92% of cancer survivors through three years. It is estimated that 1 in 3 at-risk cancer patients will develop lymphedema. Cancer survivors were not previously routinely monitored. Now SOZO®, a new digital health platform from Impedimed, aids in the early detection of lymphedema as a point-of-care assessment tool to guide clinical decision-making and maximize patient health.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Helping Hands Club helps make a difference in the Michigan City community
Michigan City High School (MCHS) hosts many clubs, sports, and activities that students can enjoy and get involved in. With all of this noise, one such club that is rarely given as much attention as it deserves is the Helping Hands club. “Helping Hands is a service-based club. Since 2019,...
laportecounty.life
Matt Murphy Named to NICTD Board
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy has been named to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) Board of Trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb. NICTD operates the South Shore Line train with service from Millennium Station in Chicago to the South Bend International Airport in South Bend and is governed by a Board of Trustees representing the four Indiana counties served by the South Shore Line.
laportecounty.life
Sister Hazel to perform at Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Sister Hazel will perform Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $40, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
laportecounty.life
KC and the Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Saturday, May 6
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
hometownnewsnow.com
Close Call in Crash into Office
(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 One-Time Direct Payment for Residents from Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Program
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the second round of the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now underway. Up to $500 in Direct Aid for Domestic Workers and Undocumented Citizens in Need. This will provide aid to those who missed out on federal stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program...
News Now Warsaw
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire Department handles early-morning structure fire
ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house located at 1315 Cone Street on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear side of the structure and smoke emitting from the roofline.
J’s Breakfast Club hosts “First Look” event at new location
ED ZEKE HENRY, Comedy show promoter; Joslyn Kelly and Damon Hewitt of JAQ Architecture. (Photo credit: C WHITT PR) After weeks of anticipation, scores of J’s Breakfast Club customers and supporters were able to get their first glimpse of the newly constructed J’s Breakfast Club. The invitation-only occasion took place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 2601 Broadway in Gary.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
WISH-TV
Disciplinary charges filed against St. Joseph County Probate Court judge
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Disciplinary charges have been filed against the St. Joseph County Probate Court judge, according to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications. Jason Cichowicz faces seven counts of misconduct in his role as an attorney and later as a judge related to “a conflict of...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Illinois Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued to the residents of Evanston, Illinois under the Guaranteed Income Program. A total of 150 residents are receiving these payments for a year. Residents of Evanston City in the state of Illinois are receiving monthly payments worth $500. These monthly payments are...
