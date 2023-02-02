ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinicius Jr stages anti-Nike protest with dramatic kit change as Cristiano Ronaldo issue repeats itself

By Ian Tuckey
 4 days ago
VINICIUS JR let his boots do the talking as he ramped up his protests against Nike.

The Real Madrid superstar revived memories of tricky moments for Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike deal - by CHANGING footwear against Valencia.

Vinicius Junior played in no-logo boots during the goalless first of a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid over Valencia Credit: Getty
The Brazilian winger then put on Nike-sponsored footwear as he hit the stylish second goal in Real's comfortable LaLiga win Credit: Getty

The Brazil winger played a goalless first half in blacked-out boots.

Then he dazzled in a white pair emblazoned with his sponsors as he netted a classy clincher in a 2-0 LaLiga win.

The 22-year-old is battling to end a ten-year arrangement with Nike.

But there's no clause allowing for the deal to end early, leaving the player and the brand at loggerheads.

So his actions on Thursday appear to be a radical step-up in his fight with the American sportswear giant.

Real legend Ronaldo, now with Al-Nassr, is Nike's most famous name.

But the company courted controversy by cropping out an adidas logo and replacing it with a Nike Swoosh in an ad featuring Ronaldo as a boy.

And the former Manchester United frontman, 37, also defended son Cristiano Jr against trolls criticising the lad for wearing both Nike and adidas in the same picture.

Vinicius Jr has likewise long been associated with Nike, initially when a Flamengo whizkid in 2013.

But at least his two-pair protest coincided with Real sparking into life.

Marco Asensio arrowed a glorious top-corner opener and soon after that Vinicius outpaced a defender to slot a clinical second goal.

Victory leaves Carlo Ancelotti's men five points behind Barcelona and six above third-placed Real Sociedad.

