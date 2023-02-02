Read full article on original website
Oklahoma’s Tallest Buildings, the Sooner-Six Skyscrapers
I saw an infographic somewhere online last weekend about skyscrapers across the United States. It was a map of the US and how many skyscrapers each state had. No shocker, New York (267) has the most of all states. Illinois (114) has the second most, followed by Texas (64), Florida (61), and California (49) to round out the top-five.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
KRMG
ONLY ON FOX23: Stitt explains why E.S.A. plan currently doesn’t fully cover private school tuition
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) explained to FOX23 during a one-on-one interview why his proposal before the legislature to give families money towards school choice but may not pick up all of the tab for private school options.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
publicradiotulsa.org
Nonprofit saying it represents ‘thousands of ratepayers’ barred from PSO rate hike case
An organization advocating for competition for Oklahoma's utilities has so far been excluded from participating in a rate increase case brought by Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The rate case would see a 10% increase in the average PSO residential customer bill, amounting to about $14 more a month. The...
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
KFOR
Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
KTUL
'We should be ashamed': Former Oklahoma AG criticizes alleged cockfighting ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's former Attorney General Drew Edmondson is criticizing inaction from the state and federal lawmakers on dealing with illegal cockfighting in Oklahoma. Cockfighting is a felony in Oklahoma, and was banned statewide back in 2002 by State Question 687 in a 56% to 43% vote....
Oklahoma awarded $23 million to prevent roadway deaths, injuries
Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 15 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oklahoma
Renting a hotel room is the easy part, but the hard part is often finding one that suits all of your needs while trip planning. Even the best hotels can fall short when compared to a great VRBO listing, especially in terms of size and price. The Sooner State is blessed with plenty of options both new and old, urban and rural, big and small. The best places to stay in Oklahoma are simply a cut above the rest.
Construction begins on first Tulsa 'Divergent Diamond' interchange project
A massive road project began Monday at the 169 and Creek Turnpike interchange. And the work being done has only been done here in Oklahoma one other time, in Elk City.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
“The family of Juli Busken deserves to know the truth,” Oklahoma death row inmate files for evidentiary hearing
Attorneys and the spiritual advisor of an Oklahoma death row inmate believe their client is innocent. They claim the actual perpetrator of the crime is the suspect’s father.
tulsatoday.com
Budget theatre insults voters
When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
KOKI FOX 23
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
US-169 off-ramp re-opens
The southbound US-169 off-ramp to 21st St. in Tulsa is closed through 3 p.m. Monday because of an unstable oversized load. This is a developing story.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
