Tulsa, OK

Z94

Oklahoma’s Tallest Buildings, the Sooner-Six Skyscrapers

I saw an infographic somewhere online last weekend about skyscrapers across the United States. It was a map of the US and how many skyscrapers each state had. No shocker, New York (267) has the most of all states. Illinois (114) has the second most, followed by Texas (64), Florida (61), and California (49) to round out the top-five.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 15 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oklahoma

Renting a hotel room is the easy part, but the hard part is often finding one that suits all of your needs while trip planning. Even the best hotels can fall short when compared to a great VRBO listing, especially in terms of size and price. The Sooner State is blessed with plenty of options both new and old, urban and rural, big and small. The best places to stay in Oklahoma are simply a cut above the rest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Budget theatre insults voters

When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
