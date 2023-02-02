TikTok creator Tinx shares ‘hot takes’ on situationships (absolutely not) and hot sauce on salad (heck yeah)

Read full article on original website
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
intheknow.com
TikTokers are ‘trying to be like Christian Bale’ with Sigma face trend
The sigma face is a viral trend that gets its inspiration from 2000 film American Psycho — specifically Christian Bale’s murderous character Patrick Bateman. In their posts, TikTokers imitate a specific facial expression that Bale makes in the film. The hashtag #patrickbateman has even received over 5.5 billion views on TikTok.
intheknow.com
These 7 small lamps create the perfect mood lighting for tight apartments
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are a few elements that make or...
intheknow.com
Our host Thorgy Thor is helping this Dragged contestant honor her Texas roots
NYC transplant Joan wants to honor her Dallas, Texas roots with a Southern belle Dolly Parton-inspired drag transformation. But Joan wants more out of her Dragged experience than just a country girl aesthetic. “I would love for my drag look to honor where I come from, while still poking fun at it so that I can really reclaim it for myself,” explains Joan. In this episode of Dragged, Thorgy Thor (@thorgythor) attempts to lasso a look together to turn Joan into the country girl drag queen of her dreams. Can the host pull it off? Let’s see!
intheknow.com
Former Tom Brady fan auctions sand from his second retirement announcement spot
Tom Brady’s second retirement announcement on Feb. 1 was met with a lot less shock and disappointment from fans, who pretty much saw it coming considering the lackluster season he just had. In fact, some Patriot loyalists are still bitter that he reneged on his initial retirement plans in...
intheknow.com
People are using a ‘Tom and Jerry’ clip to show off their glow-ups from high school
A popular new TikTok trend is putting a whole new spin on before and after transformations, thanks to a scene from the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry. In the clip, Jerry gets up from his chair, peers through a window and rubs his eyes before doing a double take, apparently stunned by what he sees. Using the #CapCut app, TikTokers have been splicing in photos of themselves from high school for the first cut, followed by photos of themselves today to make it look like Jerry’s amazement is over just how much they’ve changed since graduating.
intheknow.com
Woman uses TikTok to find stranger with her perfect dress for wedding
TikTok is at its best when it brings people together, but one woman’s viral post is taking that concept to a whole new level. According to her TikTok bio, Charlotte Rose (@second.life.studio) is all about “creating/admiring/wearing thoughtfully made things.” She loves thrifting, knitting, repurposing old clothes, and doing whatever she can to prevent unnecessary spending.
intheknow.com
BR Paradox creates custom gaming computers for celebs like The Weeknd and James Harden
Building your own PC is a great way to take your gaming rig to the next level, but the task can often feel overwhelming and it’s hard to know where to start. Luckily, building your own gaming PC isn’t as hard as it seems! In this episode of Game On, host DJ Steph sits down with CEO and founder of Paradox Customs (@brparadox) Arpit Manaktala, a DIY PC wizard who has built custom computers for celebrities like The Weeknd and James Harden, to discuss the essential gear needed for the perfect PC setup.
