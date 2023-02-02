Carlo Ancelotti allays injury fears after Karim Benzema's knock as Real Madrid beat Valencia 2-0

Carlo Ancelotti allayed fears that Karim Benzema and Eder Militao’s injuries could threaten their chances of facing Liverpool in the Champions League after both hobbled out of Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia.

The defender looked to be suffering with a groin injury and Benzema with what looked like a hamstring problem.

But the Italian coach said: ‘Benzema is nothing major. The injury to Militao is more serious. [He] will not be available at the weekend against Mallorca.

Madrid travel to Mallorca before competing in the World Club Cup next week. The coach’s verdict bodes well for Benzema and Militao stayed on the bench after being taken off in the first period so is unlikely to be a long-term problem.

Madrid are already relying on squad players to get them through the winter months although some of those now look like automatic picks. Eduardo Camavinga was outstanding again at full-back and Dani Ceballos had his name sung by the Bernabeu in the second half.

Ancelotti said: ‘Camavinga has not played much in that position but he offers so much going forward from there. He doesn’t like playing there but we like him there.’

On being serenaded by the home fans Ceballos added: ‘It was emotional when they sang for me to stay. It has not been easy for me going on loan to England and then picking up an injury when I returned.’

The midfielder’s contract runs out in the summer but home supporters want him to be retained.

Valencia did their chances of a comeback no good at all in the second half when Gabriel Paulista was sent off for a wild challenge on Vinicius.

Stand-in coach Voro made no exuses when he said: ‘Paulista was in the wrong. It was a clear red card. It was a consequence of his rage. It was difficult for us by then and with 10 men it was imposible.’