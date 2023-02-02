Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Senate approves bill creating program to waive regulations for eligible startups
The Missouri Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow state agencies to waive regulations they believe are hindering certain businesses. The bill, which has raised fears among environmental advocates that it could undermine health and safety regulations, now heads to the Missouri House, which is already working on its own version.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Patrick McKenna, executive director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, testifies Monday before the legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent)
mycouriertribune.com
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
An aerial view of the Jay Nixon Forensic Center, the 300-bed maximum security psychiatric unit that opened in 2019 at Fulton State Hospital. The hospital is 400 employees short of full staffing. (Department of Mental Health photo)
mycouriertribune.com
Border chief: Mexican cartels use drones to identify law enforcement locations
(The Center Square) – In the past year, there have been more than 10,000 drone incursions flown by Mexican cartels operating in Mexico and in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of south Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
mycouriertribune.com
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?
mycouriertribune.com
Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida
Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
mycouriertribune.com
East St. Louis shooting leaves one dead, one injured
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an East St. Louis intersection. Police were called to 18th Street and Missouri Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a shooting. There, they found the driver of a car shot dead and the passenger suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities with the Illinois State Police said.
Comments / 0