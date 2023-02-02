ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development

The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
RIFLE, CO
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest

While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
LEADVILLE, CO
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase

A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...

