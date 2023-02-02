Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Aaron Gordon is sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will move to the bench on Saturday with Mike Muscala entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Williams to play 16.9 minutes against the Rockets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 6.4...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins starting on Saturday, Isaiah Joe coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins will get the start on Saturday with Isaiah Joe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 25.7 minutes against Houston. Wiggins' Saturday projection includes 9.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable for Monday
The San Antonio Spurs listed Keldon Johnson (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls. If he can play, our models project Johnson for 32.1 fantasy points against Chicago, with 19.7...
numberfire.com
Heat's Orlando Robinson (thumb) expects to play Wednesday
Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (thumb) said he plans to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson is still dealing with a fractured thumb that caused him to miss the past two games, but the Heat doctors apparently cleared him to play. The 22-year-old rookie should see most of the backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin could lose some playing time in the frontcourt. In related news, Miami traded former backup center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) officially cleared to start Monday
The Chicago Bulls have cleared Patrick Williams (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams was dealing with an ankle issue heading into Monday night's game, but he'll suit up against the Spurs despite it. He has averaged 29.4 minutes per game this season. Our models...
Comments / 0