Memphis, TN

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Aaron Gordon is sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit

The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com

Jaylin Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will move to the bench on Saturday with Mike Muscala entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Williams to play 16.9 minutes against the Rockets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 6.4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jaylin Williams starting for Thunder on Monday; Mike Muscala to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable for Monday

The San Antonio Spurs listed Keldon Johnson (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls. If he can play, our models project Johnson for 32.1 fantasy points against Chicago, with 19.7...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Heat's Orlando Robinson (thumb) expects to play Wednesday

Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (thumb) said he plans to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson is still dealing with a fractured thumb that caused him to miss the past two games, but the Heat doctors apparently cleared him to play. The 22-year-old rookie should see most of the backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin could lose some playing time in the frontcourt. In related news, Miami traded former backup center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) officially cleared to start Monday

The Chicago Bulls have cleared Patrick Williams (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams was dealing with an ankle issue heading into Monday night's game, but he'll suit up against the Spurs despite it. He has averaged 29.4 minutes per game this season. Our models...
CHICAGO, IL

