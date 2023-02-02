Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (thumb) said he plans to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson is still dealing with a fractured thumb that caused him to miss the past two games, but the Heat doctors apparently cleared him to play. The 22-year-old rookie should see most of the backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin could lose some playing time in the frontcourt. In related news, Miami traded former backup center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO