Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's war against Ukraine will ruin Russia
Vladimir Putin is pondering the impacts of his war against Ukraine. But there is no chance for redemption.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
Ukraine Situation Report: The Battle For Dnipro River Islands
Ukrainian Defense Intelligence directorate screencapUkraine captured Kherson City in November, but the two sides are fighting over nearby river islands, used by Russians to attack the city.
Putin says military must stop Ukrainian shelling of Russian regions
Feb 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's military must stop the shelling of Russian regions from Ukrainian territory, which he said had left many people homeless or without power.
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Ukraine Is Now Strapping RPGs to Racing Drones to Bomb Invading Russians
Ukraine is strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian frontlines. It’s an effective method of gathering intel, destroying expensive equipment, and controlling the battlefield that represents a fundamental shift in how wars are fought. In the last few weeks, photos of...
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Claims New Combat Aircraft Has Been Determined
Ukraine MoDThe Ukrainian Air Force spokesman didn't say what type of aircraft, but did say money has been set aside for pilot training already.
Ukraine says Russians endure deadliest day, German minister in Kyiv announces tank supplies
NEAR MARINKA, Ukraine, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Tuesday the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war so far for Russian troops as Moscow pressed on with an intensifying winter assault in the east, bringing tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops to the battlefield.
Russian soldier who fled Russia speaks to CNN
Konstantin Yefremov, a Russian soldier who fled Russia after he was dismissed from the army for refusing to return to Ukraine, speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about the "dire" conditions he experienced while fighting.
Russia Rushing to 'Replenish' Troops After Massive Losses: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update on Friday that Russia was moving forward with a "recruitment campaign among convicts."
‘We killed three Russians’: the secretive Ukrainian special forces taking the fight across the border
If the worst happens, Taras, 23, Vladyslav, 21, and their commander, Olexiy, 39, are well aware that the Ukrainian government will deny any knowledge of them. In western capitals, there is a collective shudder at the very thought of them. They are members of the Bratstvo battalion, a volunteer group...
Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian Air Defense System 'Burned Brightly'
According to open-intelligence sources, the system was positioned in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine.
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Ukraine Warns of Capability to Strike Targets in Russian Territory
"Regarding Russian territory, nobody prohibits us to destroy targets with weapons produced in Ukraine," Oleksiy Danilov said.
Russia Deploys Combat Robots to Fight Tanks in Ukraine
Last month, the U.S. announced it was sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine for its war efforts against Russia.
The rise of Ukraine's 'iron general,' who transformed its army and became Putin's worst nightmare
Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.
Comments / 0