checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
TheDailyBeast

‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv

The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Vice

Ukraine Is Now Strapping RPGs to Racing Drones to Bomb Invading Russians

Ukraine is strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian frontlines. It’s an effective method of gathering intel, destroying expensive equipment, and controlling the battlefield that represents a fundamental shift in how wars are fought. In the last few weeks, photos of...
CNN

Russian soldier who fled Russia speaks to CNN

Konstantin Yefremov, a Russian soldier who fled Russia after he was dismissed from the army for refusing to return to Ukraine, speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about the "dire" conditions he experienced while fighting.

