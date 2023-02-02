Read full article on original website
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
1470 WMBD
Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States’ downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
1470 WMBD
U.S. plans 200% tariff on Russian aluminum – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The United States is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is also targeting the Russian metal as Moscow has been dumping...
1470 WMBD
Factbox-Who is Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s potential next defence minister?
KYIV (Reuters) – Kyrylo Budanov, who is expected to become Ukraine’s next defence minister, is a young officer who enjoyed a meteoric rise to become military intelligence chief, decorated for his role in operations that mostly remain secret. David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the...
1470 WMBD
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
1470 WMBD
Masimo backs off bylaw amendments requiring detailed information from activists
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Medical device maker Masimo Corp on Monday said it changed its bylaws to eliminate requirements that would have forced investors seeking to nominate directors to the firm to reveal information that hedge funds consider to be top secret. The decision removes the company’s widely criticized...
