Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
1470 WMBD
Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States’ downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the...
1470 WMBD
Exclusive-Many airlines will not meet U.S. 5G upgrade deadline -IATA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s biggest airline trade body warned many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference and warned it could impact the summer international travel season. International Air Transport Association...
1470 WMBD
Taiwan exports seen contracting for fifth straight month in January: Reuters poll
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports in January likely fell for the fifth month in a row amid fears of a global recession, uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, and the COVID situation in China impacting tech demand, according to a Reuters poll. Taiwan, a global hub for...
1470 WMBD
EU lawmakers to vote next week on early CO2 market auctions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers will vote next week on plans to auction carbon permits early to raise cash for countries to quit Russian gas, soothing concerns of a postponed vote that some analysts said helped to drive up carbon prices last week. An EU official told Reuters...
1470 WMBD
Nepal detects H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says
PARIS (Reuters) – Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm near the capital Kathmandu, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. The disease killed 2,909 laying hens and the rest of the...
Comments / 0