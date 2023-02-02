ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
1470 WMBD

Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States’ downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Exclusive-Many airlines will not meet U.S. 5G upgrade deadline -IATA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s biggest airline trade body warned many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference and warned it could impact the summer international travel season. International Air Transport Association...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

EU lawmakers to vote next week on early CO2 market auctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers will vote next week on plans to auction carbon permits early to raise cash for countries to quit Russian gas, soothing concerns of a postponed vote that some analysts said helped to drive up carbon prices last week. An EU official told Reuters...
1470 WMBD

Nepal detects H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says

PARIS (Reuters) – Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm near the capital Kathmandu, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. The disease killed 2,909 laying hens and the rest of the...

