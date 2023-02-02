Read full article on original website
2news.com
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno
The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
Nevada teens compete in math, science competition for trip to nation’s capital
Teens from across Nevada were up early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas ready to be quizzed on math and science. No, this isn’t your typical Jeopardy or game show.
2news.com
The Source Announces Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation for February Roundup Initiatives
The Source, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, has announced its roundup partners for February, Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at The Source’s Reno dispensary, located at 5270 Longley Ln., to directly support Black Wall Street; and at its four dispensaries throughout Las Vegas and in Pahrump to directly support Uplift Foundation.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Demands Audit of Nevada Public Schools
Governor Joe Lombardo signed Executive Order 2023-005, which directed the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. Executive Order 2023-005 calls for the superintendent of each school district and the executive...
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the first day of the Nevada Legislative Session for 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order demanding an audit of Nevada’s public schools. Executive Order 2023-005 directs the Division of Internal Audits, as part of the Governor’s Finance Office, to review Nevada’s...
2news.com
82nd Nevada Assembly Swears in Diverse Leadership Positions
Today, Nevada Assembly Democrats were sworn in for the state’s 82nd legislative session. This session’s Assembly Democratic Caucus remains one of the most diverse in the state’s history with over half of Democratic Assemblymembers being Black, Indigenous, and people of color. Of the 28 Democratic Assemblymembers, six...
2news.com
Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan returning to northern Nevada
The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada this week. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size.
2news.com
Lantern Festival in Carson City celebrates Lunar New Year and elected legislative members
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and Asian Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) Carson City marked the end of the Lunar New Year. Celebrating Nevada's returning and newly elected Asian American and Pacific Islander members of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature beginning today. The Lantern Festival signifies the first...
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Legislative issues that could drive contention at Nevada's 82nd legislative session
The 82nd Nevada Legislature started Monday and lawmakers set the tone for what some predict could be a contentious session between the Governor and Legislature democrats. Many lawmakers talked about reaching across the aisle, leaving behind the old playbook, and finding solutions. However, some sources predict it could be a...
One in three Nevadans forced to choose between food and medical expenses
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has released the results of its "Feeding Our Community" survey, shining a light on the daily struggles of families in Nevada who are affected by hunger. In addition, the survey highlights the impossible choices that many Nevada households are forced to make due to food insecurity.
Nevada Appeal
Victor Salcido: The Nevada Legislature and your business
On Jan. 3, Joe Lombardo was inaugurated as the 31st governor of Nevada. With that, we entered into a new era in state government, namely, an era that sees power divided between the two parties. In other words, a divided government. This marks a significant change, because for the previous...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
2news.com
Nevada Legislature begins 4-month session eyeing $11B budget
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature opened Monday with a prayer, a rendition of the state anthem and swearings-in ahead of four months of negotiations, hearings and votes that will define the state’s budget and operations for the next two years. A joint session of the...
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Nevada bill could remove marijuana’s status as a ‘controlled substance’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A forthcoming bill in the Nevada legislature could remove marijuana’s status as a “controlled substance” and remove authority from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy. The bill would streamline state control of marijuana to a sole agency: the Cannabis Compliance Board, according to...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at pension double-dipping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's pension system suffers from a huge deficit, but it's also cutting big checks to public employees who are also collecting public salaries. Rachel O'Brien from OpenTheBooks.com joined us to talk about what this means.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
