Nevada State

2news.com

Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno

The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
RENO, NV
2news.com

The Source Announces Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation for February Roundup Initiatives

The Source, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, has announced its roundup partners for February, Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at The Source’s Reno dispensary, located at 5270 Longley Ln., to directly support Black Wall Street; and at its four dispensaries throughout Las Vegas and in Pahrump to directly support Uplift Foundation.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Demands Audit of Nevada Public Schools

Governor Joe Lombardo signed Executive Order 2023-005, which directed the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. Executive Order 2023-005 calls for the superintendent of each school district and the executive...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the first day of the Nevada Legislative Session for 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order demanding an audit of Nevada’s public schools. Executive Order 2023-005 directs the Division of Internal Audits, as part of the Governor’s Finance Office, to review Nevada’s...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

82nd Nevada Assembly Swears in Diverse Leadership Positions

Today, Nevada Assembly Democrats were sworn in for the state’s 82nd legislative session. This session’s Assembly Democratic Caucus remains one of the most diverse in the state’s history with over half of Democratic Assemblymembers being Black, Indigenous, and people of color. Of the 28 Democratic Assemblymembers, six...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan returning to northern Nevada

The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada this week. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits

The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Victor Salcido: The Nevada Legislature and your business

On Jan. 3, Joe Lombardo was inaugurated as the 31st governor of Nevada. With that, we entered into a new era in state government, namely, an era that sees power divided between the two parties. In other words, a divided government. This marks a significant change, because for the previous...
NEVADA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Legislature begins 4-month session eyeing $11B budget

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature opened Monday with a prayer, a rendition of the state anthem and swearings-in ahead of four months of negotiations, hearings and votes that will define the state’s budget and operations for the next two years. A joint session of the...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at pension double-dipping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's pension system suffers from a huge deficit, but it's also cutting big checks to public employees who are also collecting public salaries. Rachel O'Brien from OpenTheBooks.com joined us to talk about what this means.
NEVADA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Nevada Current

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV

