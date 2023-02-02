Read full article on original website
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Last night, Kim Petras made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer won Pop Duo/Group Performance of the Year for "Unholy," her smash hit with Sam Smith. Petras is the first trans woman to win in the category, and she looked incredible doing so. She wore a total of three red looks over the course of the evening, including a gothic bridal-inspired number on the carpet and a '60s mini dress to accept her award.
Having been around for 70 years, it's safe to say TRESemmé knows a thing or two about formulating innovative hair care products. Over the past seven decades, the brand has debuted dozens of salon-quality collections like Pro Pure, Flawless Curls, and Rich Moisture. Recently, the brand introduced its newest range, Pro Infusion. The collection—which includes shampoos, conditioners, and tonic waters—aims to make it easy to achieve fluid, ultra-shiny hair at home. The best part? Everything is under $7. Ahead, learn more about the TRESemmé Pro Infusion collection, from the products to the unexpected launch campaign.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter where you are in your fashion journey, it seems fair to say that most people would agree a pair of cotton leggings is a must-have. Leggings—namely the soft, cool, and breathable cotton variety—are the acme of comfort in fashion.
Kacey Musgraves is no stranger to the Grammys stage, but for the 2023 Grammy Awards, she arrived as a performer, not a nominee. This year, the in memoriam section paid tribute to three artists who passed last fall—Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Quavo—and Musgraves performed Lynn's country classic "Coal Miner's Daughter" tonight in her honor.
If there’s one thing Doja Cat knows, it’s how to make a lasting impression. The singer is the celeb to watch during fashion week with her over-the-top outfits and editorial makeup, plus she's constantly putting out viral hits that stick. Tonight, she’s being celebrated at the 2023 Grammy Awards for her dedication to creating (and being) art, and she holds five nominations, including Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance of the Year for "Woman"; Rap Performance of the Year for "Vegas"; and Pop Duo/Group Performance of the Year for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" alongside artist Post Malone.
If you're looking for pointers on how to make an entrance with your look, Lizzo is undoubtedly the celeb to turn to. Tonight, the singer stepped on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet with five nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance of the Year for her song "About Damn Time"; as well as two noms for her album "Special."
