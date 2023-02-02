Read full article on original website
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
WNBA Free Agency 2023: The Mystics could have some room for midyear adjustments after recent signings
The first week of WNBA free agency signings have occurred, with the Washington Mystics signing Brittney Sykes and Kristi Toliver. They also let Alysha Clark sign with the Las Vegas Aces and renounced Rui Machida’s rights. With the dust mostly settled, it appears that the Mystics have a pretty...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Bulls win laugher against Spurs, but questions grow as trade deadline looms
Veteran big man Andre Drummond said he had no clue what the Bulls’ roster would look like by the NBA trade deadline Thursday. That included his own status with the team. ‘‘I’ve preached the same message, even when I was in Detroit,’’ Drummond said of the looming deadline and the rumors surrounding it. ‘‘It’s the part of the season I can’t control. See what happens, play the game of basketball — the thing I can control — and let the cards fall where they may.
Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz
Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association (NBA), Danny Ainge, Obi Toppin. If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here’s a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
Why the Lakers were not willing to increase their trade offer for Kyrie Irving
After spending the better part of the last seven months circling one another in some form or fashion, the standoff between the Lakers and Nets came to an end this weekend when Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks. Irving landing in Dallas was a move that came despite the...
Where Kentucky signees stand in updated On3 rankings
High School basketball is coming to a close across the country, which means national recruiting rankings are starting to get an update as we head into the final leg of the season. The Kentucky Wildcats currently sit at the top of the recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 thanks...
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Is tight end help needed?
The Chicago Bears played in 12 personnel (1 RB/2TE), the tenth most frequently (24%) in the NFL during the 2022 season, and they went with 13 personnel, the sixth most (6%). On the season, the Bears used more than one tight end on the field for 330 offensive snaps, but all of their reserve tight ends only accounted for six receptions and 52 yards.
Report: Lakers willing to go all-in on trade for Kyrie Irving, but only if he accepts a two-year deal
For the last nine months, the Lakers have remained conservative regarding trade negotiations. Time and time again, the Lakers have resisted including the oft-discussed first round draft picks in trades, resulting in lots of talk and little action. Even the one trade they completed for Rui Hachimura was one that was such a good deal, it was nearly impossible to turn it down and it didn’t cost the team anything more than second round picks.
The Dallas Mavericks have crossed the point of no return with the Kyrie Irving trade
The deep, dark truth about the Dallas Mavericks before today’s massive Kyrie Irving trade was that they were stuck — stuck with a roster that didn’t fit the timeline of its young superstar, stuck with limited ways to get out of it due to years of mismanagement and bad luck.
NBA Trade Deadline: After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have to make another move
The Dallas Mavericks have made a gigantic move in acquiring Kyrie Irving. Irving is the most talented player Luka Doncic has ever played with. Irving won a title playing next to a similarly multi skilled gigantic playmaker in Lebron James. The on-court fit between the two is potentially seamless. The off-court issues cannot be dismissed, but I am simply not a good enough writer to adequately discuss them so I will stick to the on-court.
The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer
The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. THE PISTONS PULSE GEAR IS HERE!!!!. Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and...
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
Finding positivity in the Royals’ off-season
Here at Hok Talk on Royals Review, I’ve taken a lot of flak for being overly negative this off-season. However, insinuations that I hate this team, hate baseball, or only think negatively simply don’t hold up if you look at the body of work I’ve produced. 2016 and 2017 in particular were chock full of positive articles extolling the virtues of Cheslor Cuthbert and predicting the return of Kendrys Morales as a productive hitter.
Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn’t matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.
