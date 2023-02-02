Veteran big man Andre Drummond said he had no clue what the Bulls’ roster would look like by the NBA trade deadline Thursday. That included his own status with the team. ‘‘I’ve preached the same message, even when I was in Detroit,’’ Drummond said of the looming deadline and the rumors surrounding it. ‘‘It’s the part of the season I can’t control. See what happens, play the game of basketball — the thing I can control — and let the cards fall where they may.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO