Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Loses World's Largest Nuclear Submarine
There had been speculation over the fate of the Dmitry Donskoy, which was first launched in 1980.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
datafloq.com
U.S. federal judge denies U.S. FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. judge issued a public ruling on Friday evening that denies a request by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop a plan by Meta Platforms Inc to buy virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, nixing regulators’ attempt to block the deal over concerns it would reduce competition in a new market.
datafloq.com
Hackers who breached ION say ransom paid; company declines comment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The hackers who claimed responsibility for a disruptive breach at financial data firm ION say a ransom has been paid, although they declined to say how much it was or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. ION Group declined to comment on the statement....
datafloq.com
Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told...
Comments / 0