The below is an AI-generated summary of the original article on Causal AI:. Causal AI is a new field that combines artificial intelligence and causal reasoning, aimed at providing more accurate predictions and decision-making. It works by understanding the underlying relationships between variables in data, similar to how humans use causal reasoning to understand the world. Currently, it is being used commercially in industries such as healthcare, finance, and marketing, but mostly for academic research purposes. Companies like Google and Microsoft are partnering with other organizations to develop their causal AI systems. The full implementation of causal AI systems in enterprises is expected to occur in the next few years.

6 HOURS AGO