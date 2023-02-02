15 arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City: How police, store responded to protest

Feb. 6—A Scranton rooming house operator accused a tenant that he evicted of smashing his vehicle's rear window with a rock, city police said. Police officers took Roderick Jenkins into custody Friday on misdemeanor counts of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, simple assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, escape and evading arrest or detention on foot. He also was cited with harassment.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO