Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Related
WAFF
Theft suspect found by Huntsville Police drone
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of breaking into multiple cars on Jan. 3 in an Owens Cross Roads neighborhood was found on the roof of a shed by a Huntsville Police drone. According to officials with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, multiple vehicles were...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
Huntsville Police investigating after fatal accident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a fatal accident on Governors Drive.
WAFF
Morgan Co. shooting victim identified
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing one person and injuring two others Sunday night. The shooting which took place on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two injured. Joshua Knighten was arrested at...
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
WAFF
Two arrested for trafficking meth in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Decatur on Feb. 3 after officers discovered trafficking amounts of methamphetamine. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a traffic stop on Feb. 3 on 21st Ave. in Decatur resulted in two drug-related arrests. During the traffic stop, the...
Police Investigating after robbery at Decatur gas station
The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police Department investigating Saturday robbery
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening robbery. It happened at Marathon gas station on 2901 Highway 31. Detectives Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. No other information about the incident has been released at this time. Anyone with...
WAFF
Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to two of the four Regions Bank robberies in Huntsville and Madison. The first robbery happened at the Wall Triana Highway location in May 2022. The second and fourth robberies happened on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18 at the Madison Boulevard location. The third happened on Jan. 11 at the location on South Memorial Parkway.
WAFF
One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
WAFF
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be...
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
ALEA identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
Huntsville Police say they were responding to a domestic violence call early Saturday when officers made contact with an armed individual, who was later shot and killed.
WAFF
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
WAFF
One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
YAHOO!
Police: Man wanted in Rockford shooting death of Pinnon Meats employee has been found
Rockford police posted on its Twitter account shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that its search for a man wanted in the shooting death of a Rockford woman has come to an end. "The man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama," the department stated.
Comments / 6