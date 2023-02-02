Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyJersey City, NJ
This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now
A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
This Valentine's Day A Romantic Restaurant in New York City
If you're looking for a romantic restaurant in New York City for Valentine's Day, go no further than the just-opened café. The high-end food and unique atmosphere of this café are both appealing. Everything about this restaurant is meant to make your night special, from the lovely artistic arrangement to the delectable meal. The restaurant has a sizable wine selection, a varied menu, and a notable selection of desserts. The Valentine's Day restaurant guarantees a sincere and exceptional evening thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and considerate personnel.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
New beach to open in Manhattan this summer
Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village. This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach. “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
New York landlords urge lawmakers to tweak rent regulations so they can renovate
Rent regulation has been a mixed bag in upstate New York, in part, advocates say, because of the way vacancy studies have been conducted. Under the rules set by the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), if a landlord doesn’t answer a vacancy survey, the presumption is that he has no vacant apartments.
New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’
Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
These Cities Are Expected to Have the Highest Rent Prices in 2023
As we look ahead to the rest of this year, New York is anticipated to be the year’s most expensive rental market, and that’s unlikely to change. The median rent in December 2020 in New York City was $2,399, and it’s gone up 56% since then to a median price of $3,738 in December 2022.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Breathtaking views of the harbor,’ European-inspired kitchen, Ward Hill, $1.28M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to siborrealtors.com, this luxurious home atop Ward Hill was built in 1930. The single-family residence, complete with stucco siding, at 143 Nixon Ave. is currently listed for $1,275,000. This home rests on a hill that offers breathtaking views of the harbor. According to the listing,...
Cool Spaces: A Huguenot home is filled with love, all the time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Even though this house and its owners are experiencing a bit of an empty nest, it is far from empty — ever. Laura Gasparis Vonfrolio and her husband, Charles, live on a little dead-end street in Huguenot, overlooking the ocean. This petite woman with the heart of a giant fell for this house because it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. At first, it was priced out of range, but soon after her first attempt, the owners were ready to sell within her budget.
15 (EPIC) Pizza Joints in New York City You Can’t Afford to Miss
When living in New York City, there’s a lot to be grateful for. For example, you can spend years searching for the best pizza in New York City and find places that will amaze you time after time. There’s no shortage of pizza shops to choose from so it’s...
Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores
Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
I've lived in NYC for 10 years. Here are 9 things I miss about the Midwest.
A Midwesterner who moved to New York City reveals what she misses most, such as friendliness towards strangers and quintessential Midwestern foods.
Inside the New York City Kosher Meat Boycott of 1902
May 1902, New York City: the price of kosher meat rises from twelve to eighteen cents a pound, rattling the city’s Jewish immigrant community. Many Jewish women in turn-of-the-century New York kept kosher kitchens, following the dietary regulations of kashrut, a set of rules for food consumption, preparation, and storage. Derived from scriptures in the Torah, kashrut also governed the slaughtering process. Any butcher advertising meat as kosher agreed to operate according to the dietary laws. Anyone needing kosher meat couldn’t just go to a less expensive shop if that butcher didn’t follow the rules of slaughter.
Fashion designer Tanya Taylor launching first brick-and-mortar boutique in NYC
Just as we love it when a restaurant replaces a bank in a retail location, we love it when an actual store replaces a storefront office. Canadian fashion designer Tanya Taylor is launching her first brick-and-mortar boutique at 980 Madison Ave. in a space previously occupied by Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
