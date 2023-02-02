Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Overall market sentiment green as AI tokens establish their rise
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $7.5 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.07 trillion — up 0.7% from $1.06 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.7% and 0.7% to $443.44 billion and $201.07 billion, respectively. The...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
cryptoslate.com
WazirX deems Binance allegations ‘false’ and ‘unsubstantiated’
India-based crypto exchange WazirX said Binance’s allegations against it are “false” and “unsubstantiated,” according to a Feb. 7 statement. The exchange added that it was taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect its legal rights against the actions taken by Binance. WazirX also...
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
cryptoslate.com
South Korea issues guidance on security tokens, STOs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) issued guidance on the regulation of security tokens and their issuance on Feb. 6. According to the regulator, digital assets that fit the characteristics of securities as defined in the Capital Markets Act, will be regulated as securities in the country. As per...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI tokens shine despite wider market sell-off
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.5 billion and currently stands at $1.06 trillion — down 1.6% from $1.08 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 2.7% and 0.81% to $441.19 billion and $199.95 billion, respectively. The...
cryptoslate.com
Technical Pricing: 200WMA vs 200DMA approaching key resistance, support levels
The 200-Day Simple Moving Average is a common technical indicator in Technical Analysis, commonly associated with the transition point between a Bull and Bear market. The 200 Week Moving Average (200W-SMA) 🔴The 200-Week Simple Moving Average provides a tool for capturing the baseline momentum of a classic four-year Bitcoin Cycle.
cryptoslate.com
BitMEX CEO owns largest GMX holdings – over 200K tokens
Co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, currently owns the largest GMX (GMX) holdings — accounting for 200,580 tokens, according to Lookonchain. Hayes collected 200,580 GMX tokens between Mar. 2, 2022, and Sept. 7, 2022, according to data shared by Lookonchain. Hayes spared a total of 3,386 Ethereum (ETH) for these purchases from the average purchase price of $28.5. This amount equated to around $5.72 million at the time. He also claimed 12,405 escrowed GMX(esGMX), which added another $818,744 to the pool.
cryptoslate.com
Lido’s staked Ethereum crosses 5M, Frax Ethereum on the rise
Liquid staking protocol Lido said its staked Ethereum on the Beacon Chain reached 5.05 million ($8.32 billion). LDO surged 18% to $2.45 in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data. The token rose by 16% in the previous seven days and 25% in the last 30 days. Lido dominates...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary,...
cryptoslate.com
Yuga Labs settles case with developer of Ryder Ripps’ copycat project
A developer of a controversial NFT project spearheaded by Ryder Ripps has settled with Yuga Labs. Thomas Lehman, the developer responsible for generating new NFTs using URLs embedded in Bored Ape Yacht Club smart contracts, said in a statement following the settlement that he rejects claims made by Ripps’ RR/BAYC.
cryptoslate.com
Mizar Introduces Powerful Smart Trading Terminal for Profit Mazimization
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Nassau, Bahamas, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire — Mizar has announced the release of its smart trading terminal. The software solution saves...
cryptoslate.com
Is your crypto safe? Check the security of your portfolio with NGRAVE
Hardware wallet manufacturer NGRAVE has launched the Security Self-Audit, enabling users to check the safety of their crypto portfolio. Despite the ongoing bear market, there has been no decrease in crypto crimes. Hackers stole around $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in 2022, making it a record year for crypto crime. Most of the stolen funds can be attributed to smart contract exploits, drained wallets, and user mistakes that accounted for a significant loss.
cryptoslate.com
Anyone can become a creator and earn crypto with WUBITS
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. According to some, Web3 is the be-all and end-all; it will wipe out Web2 completely and turn everything we know about...
cryptoslate.com
UK FCA warn crypto companies to comply with new ad regime or face imprisonment
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned crypto companies to comply with the country’s new financial promotions regime or face up to two years imprisonment, according to a Feb. 6 statement. The FCA said its crypto promotions regulations would be similar to those guiding other high-risk investments. According to...
cryptoslate.com
A16z 15M bloc vote against Uniswap BNB Chain deployment raises decentralization concerns
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) voted against the deployment of decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap (UNI) on the BNB Chain via Wormhole. The crypto investment firm placed its 15 million UNI holdings against the proposal — making it the largest voting bloc among the 36 million votes cast at press time. A16z...
cryptoslate.com
Average BTC block size reaches new ATH at over 2 MB
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that Bitcoin (BTC) average block size reached a new all-time high by reaching 2.25 megabytes (MB). The chart above demonstrates the average block size of BTC since the beginning of 2022. A recent spike pushed the block size over 2 MB. The data indicates that the block size continues to grow at the time of writing.
Comments / 0