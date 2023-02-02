Co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, currently owns the largest GMX (GMX) holdings — accounting for 200,580 tokens, according to Lookonchain. Hayes collected 200,580 GMX tokens between Mar. 2, 2022, and Sept. 7, 2022, according to data shared by Lookonchain. Hayes spared a total of 3,386 Ethereum (ETH) for these purchases from the average purchase price of $28.5. This amount equated to around $5.72 million at the time. He also claimed 12,405 escrowed GMX(esGMX), which added another $818,744 to the pool.

