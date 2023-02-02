Connor McDavid has pretty much cemented himself as the single greatest hockey player in the world. There's no denying it at this stage. In the most talented era ever, the Edmonton Oilers' captain is head and shoulders above everyone else. McDavid failed to score 100 points just twice in his first 7 seasons; first in an injury-shortened rookie season and then in the COVID-shortened '19-20 season where he scored 97 in 64. He has 92 in 50 so far this season.

2 DAYS AGO