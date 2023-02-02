Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
TRADE TALKS REPORTEDLY HEATING UP REGARDING 25-YEAR-OLD CANUCKS FORWARD
One week ago, the Vancouver Canucks made the biggest splash on the trade market this season, moving captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin has no signs of slowing down when it comes...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs & Canucks Could Connect for a Deadline Deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are two teams that could make a deal as the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approaches. Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas will be actively looking for a few depth players as they prepare for a long playoff run. Meanwhile, Canucks GM Patrick Allvin is looking to sell off some of his most tradable assets in hopes of retooling the organization.
NHL
Islanders Agree to Terms with Horvat
Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Bo Horvat on an eight-year contract. The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Bo Horvat on an eight-year contract. He was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Jan. 30. This past weekend, Horvat represented the Islanders at the 2023...
NHL
Devils Host Canucks Out of Break | PREVIEW
New Jersey begins the stretch run of the season riding an 8-1-1 mark heading into the stoppage. The Devils host the Vancouver Canucks in their first game following the bye week and All-Star break. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey...
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Forward has 36 points in 22 games, says he'll be '100 percent ready' for pro game next season. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Could The Islanders Add Another Big Name At The Deadline
Looking At What Players Islanders Could Add If They Go All In. Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Rosner writes if general manager Lou Lamoriello is serious about going all-in this season, he must add another top-six forward to his group. With $11.381 million in projected deadline cap space after...
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
Sidney Crosby Suggests Changes to NHL Postseason Format
The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins believes that a change to the NHL's postseason format would be beneficial.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
NHL
After Signing Extension, Bo Horvat gets Down to Business with Islanders
The Islanders agreed to terms with Bo Horvat on an eight-year deal on Sunday. On Bo Horvat's first day at the New York Islanders facility, he decided to sign up for 2,922 more. Horvat inked an eight-year deal with his new team on Sunday, capping off a whirlwind week, which...
markerzone.com
THE GREAT ONE LIKENS JUST ONE PLAYER TO CONNOR MCDAVID
Connor McDavid has pretty much cemented himself as the single greatest hockey player in the world. There's no denying it at this stage. In the most talented era ever, the Edmonton Oilers' captain is head and shoulders above everyone else. McDavid failed to score 100 points just twice in his first 7 seasons; first in an injury-shortened rookie season and then in the COVID-shortened '19-20 season where he scored 97 in 64. He has 92 in 50 so far this season.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY HEADING DOWN UNDER TO START THE 2023-24 SEASON
The National Hockey League has been all over the world since the since first playing games outside of North America in the late 1930's. They've played games in Asia, Europe and even a pre-season game in Puerto Rico, but now, they'll be heading Down Under. According to David Pagnotta of...
Yardbarker
Olkinuora finds job quickly after leaving Red Wings
Jussi Olkinuora wasn’t in the unemployment line for long following his departure from the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, announcement that the Red Wings and Finnish goaltender Olkinuora were reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club was made. Friday, Olkinuora was signing a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League.
markerzone.com
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION TROLLS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS FANS NOT ONCE, BUT TWICE
News broke on Saturday that the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the NHL's 2024 All-Star Game weekend. Toronto ought to give the event a much greater atmosphere than South Florida. Nothing against South Florida, I'm sure it was a fine event for fans in attendance and definitely the players. But...
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS, SONNY MILANO AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday that forward Sonny Milano is sticking around the three more years. The two sides agreed on a one-year contract in free agency this summer. Three years, $5.7 million. This deal is great for both sides. Milano's NHL dreams were jeopardized this summer when Calgary...
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
NHL
Frank, Capitals prospect, shines at AHL Skills Competition
LAVAL, Quebec -- Some of the NHL's top future talent put their skills on display at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at Place Bell on Sunday. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 16-10 in the AHL Skills Competition, which consisted of seven events, with players earning "goals" for their conference by winning each individual head-to-head criterion.
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
Comments / 0