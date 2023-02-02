Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
Washington residents see Social Security pay increase
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las Vegas
Women's Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon's return
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
SWEDISH HOCKEY LEGEND, HENRIK LUNDQVIST'S TWIN BROTHER, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT DATE
He certainly isn't as well-known as his twin brother on this side of the world, but Joel Lundqvist is a legend in Sweden. Now, after 20 years playing in the Swedish Hockey League, he says he'll retire at the end of 2022-23. "I still love to compete and play hockey, but since last November I've been thinking about whether or not to continue playing. I know what it takes on and off the ice in my role and I feel ready. I want to be honest with the club, my teammates, fans and myself," said Lundqvist, who turns 41 in March.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS, SONNY MILANO AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday that forward Sonny Milano is sticking around the three more years. The two sides agreed on a one-year contract in free agency this summer. Three years, $5.7 million. This deal is great for both sides. Milano's NHL dreams were jeopardized this summer when Calgary...
Pope Francis Commits Cardinal Sin With ‘Middle Finger’ Tweet
Pope Francis’ Twitter fingers or, more than likely, a Vatican social media staffer’s, got the head of the Catholic Church in a full-on, hilarious social media kerfuffle on Thursday. The idea behind the Pope’s Twitter thread was benign and even holy – to describe that God has placed...
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
JAROMIR JAGR PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST PROFESSIONAL GOALS (VIDEO)
During Sunday's game between Kladno and HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr scored the 1,099th goal of his professional career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,098. Gretzky tallied his 1,098 goals between the NHL, WHA (playoffs included for both), as well on the international stage for...
BLACKHAWKS CEO REVEALS LIMITED PLANS TO HONOUR BOBBY HULL ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their first game on Tuesday since the passing of franchise legend Bobby Hull and on Monday, CEO Danny Wirtz revealed plans to honour the Hockey Hall of Famer. Wirtz said that the Blackhawks will have a moment of silence and video tribute to...
Hockey Legend Dies
The hockey world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of a longtime enforcer who grew to be a fan-favorite and star for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders.
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
OVECHKIN REVEALS THE REASON HE ISN'T ALLOWED TO WEAR A TINTED VISOR ANYMORE
When Alexander Ovechkin came into the National Hockey League in 2005, he brought swagger and a style that was desperately needed. Along with being a goal scoring machine, his tinted visor and yellow laces are what people remember about Ovechkin's rookie campaign in the league. During a recent sit down...
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
ONE NHL CAPTAIN ALLEGES SOME PLAYERS STILL SMOKE CIGARETTES IN BETWEEN PERIODS
Yes. Some NHL players still rip cigarettes in between periods. Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic, Michael Russo, recently conducted a player poll about all the ranging routines NHL players have during period intermissions. It was revealed that - unsurprisingly - some NHL players have insanely weird habits in between...
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL
The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
Hockey commentator removed after remarks toward Eskasoni team, referee
A Nova Scotia hockey team says a commentator has been relieved of his duties after a discriminatory remark suggesting bias toward First Nation players during a recent game. The incident happened last Sunday during a game played at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre as part of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.
