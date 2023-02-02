Read full article on original website
Capitals sign Sonny Milano to $5.7 million, 3-year extension
The Washington Capitals have signed winger Sonny Milano to a three-year extension worth $5.7 million
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
Yardbarker
New York Islanders Sign Bo Horvat to 8-Year Extension
After adding him via. trade on Monday , the New York Islanders wasted no time extending Bo Horvat on Sunday afternoon to an 8-year contract extension worth $8.5M/year. This was a deal that the Islanders needed to get done because you don’t give up your best prospect, a solid middle six winger, and a first round pick for a rental. Fortunately for Horvat, the pressure on the Islanders to make a deal happen likely helped him out when it came to negotiations.
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY WANTS A RULE CHANGE IN 2023-24
If the NHL is ever going to evolve, the people best positioned to kickstart that process are the players. Nobody internalizes the game like NHL players, and as such when they vocalize their desire for change, the league ought to listen. It just so happens that - in this case - everybody except the NHL is on the same page, more or less.
Sidney Crosby Suggests Changes to NHL Postseason Format
The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins believes that a change to the NHL's postseason format would be beneficial.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Yardbarker
Olkinuora finds job quickly after leaving Red Wings
Jussi Olkinuora wasn’t in the unemployment line for long following his departure from the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, announcement that the Red Wings and Finnish goaltender Olkinuora were reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club was made. Friday, Olkinuora was signing a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League.
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS, SONNY MILANO AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday that forward Sonny Milano is sticking around the three more years. The two sides agreed on a one-year contract in free agency this summer. Three years, $5.7 million. This deal is great for both sides. Milano's NHL dreams were jeopardized this summer when Calgary...
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
Penguins general manager Ron Hextall looks to improve but with limited salary cap space
Leading up to his first two trade deadlines as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ron Hextall had a pretty consistent message: He was happy with the roster he had at his disposal. “I like our team,” Hextall said on April 7, 2021. “I like our depth. … I like...
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY HEADING DOWN UNDER TO START THE 2023-24 SEASON
The National Hockey League has been all over the world since the since first playing games outside of North America in the late 1930's. They've played games in Asia, Europe and even a pre-season game in Puerto Rico, but now, they'll be heading Down Under. According to David Pagnotta of...
markerzone.com
SENATORS' CAM TALBOT LINKED TO PAIR OF TEAMS IN NEED OF GOALTENDING DEPTH
The National Hockey League's trade deadline is in exactly one month. The action and rumours are expected to pick up over the next couple of weeks and the goaltending market will be one to keep an eye on leading up to March 3rd. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth...
markerzone.com
DID BRADY TKACHUK JUST MAKE A DIRTY PLAY...IN THE ALL-STAR GAME?
Some New Jersey Devils fans are calling for Brady Tkachuk's head after one particular play in the East's All-Star game on Saturday. No question, this incident can - at worst - be described as horseplay, it did present a certain dangerous element for Devils' All-Star Jack Hughes. His head could possibly have snapped back and hit the ice, causing a c*nc*ssion. Hence, Devils fans' dissatisfaction with the play.
markerzone.com
COYOTES REPORTEDLY ASSIGN 2021 FIRST-ROUND PICK TO WHL
According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Arizona Coyotes are assigning 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. Guenther, 19, has appeared in 33 games for the Coyotes this season, tallying 15 points (six goals, nine assists), ten penalty minutes and is a minus-seven. Morgan says that this Friday's game against Chicago would have been Guenther's 39th on the active roster, and being on the roster for one more after that would make him a year closer to unrestricted free agency.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL
The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
markerzone.com
OVECHKIN REVEALS THE REASON HE ISN'T ALLOWED TO WEAR A TINTED VISOR ANYMORE
When Alexander Ovechkin came into the National Hockey League in 2005, he brought swagger and a style that was desperately needed. Along with being a goal scoring machine, his tinted visor and yellow laces are what people remember about Ovechkin's rookie campaign in the league. During a recent sit down...
markerzone.com
JAROMIR JAGR PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST PROFESSIONAL GOALS (VIDEO)
During Sunday's game between Kladno and HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr scored the 1,099th goal of his professional career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,098. Gretzky tallied his 1,098 goals between the NHL, WHA (playoffs included for both), as well on the international stage for...
