New York Islanders Sign Bo Horvat to 8-Year Extension

After adding him via. trade on Monday , the New York Islanders wasted no time extending Bo Horvat on Sunday afternoon to an 8-year contract extension worth $8.5M/year. This was a deal that the Islanders needed to get done because you don’t give up your best prospect, a solid middle six winger, and a first round pick for a rental. Fortunately for Horvat, the pressure on the Islanders to make a deal happen likely helped him out when it came to negotiations.
SIDNEY CROSBY WANTS A RULE CHANGE IN 2023-24

If the NHL is ever going to evolve, the people best positioned to kickstart that process are the players. Nobody internalizes the game like NHL players, and as such when they vocalize their desire for change, the league ought to listen. It just so happens that - in this case - everybody except the NHL is on the same page, more or less.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Olkinuora finds job quickly after leaving Red Wings

Jussi Olkinuora wasn’t in the unemployment line for long following his departure from the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, announcement that the Red Wings and Finnish goaltender Olkinuora were reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club was made. Friday, Olkinuora was signing a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS, SONNY MILANO AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday that forward Sonny Milano is sticking around the three more years. The two sides agreed on a one-year contract in free agency this summer. Three years, $5.7 million. This deal is great for both sides. Milano's NHL dreams were jeopardized this summer when Calgary...
NHL REPORTEDLY HEADING DOWN UNDER TO START THE 2023-24 SEASON

The National Hockey League has been all over the world since the since first playing games outside of North America in the late 1930's. They've played games in Asia, Europe and even a pre-season game in Puerto Rico, but now, they'll be heading Down Under. According to David Pagnotta of...
DID BRADY TKACHUK JUST MAKE A DIRTY PLAY...IN THE ALL-STAR GAME?

Some New Jersey Devils fans are calling for Brady Tkachuk's head after one particular play in the East's All-Star game on Saturday. No question, this incident can - at worst - be described as horseplay, it did present a certain dangerous element for Devils' All-Star Jack Hughes. His head could possibly have snapped back and hit the ice, causing a c*nc*ssion. Hence, Devils fans' dissatisfaction with the play.
COYOTES REPORTEDLY ASSIGN 2021 FIRST-ROUND PICK TO WHL

According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Arizona Coyotes are assigning 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. Guenther, 19, has appeared in 33 games for the Coyotes this season, tallying 15 points (six goals, nine assists), ten penalty minutes and is a minus-seven. Morgan says that this Friday's game against Chicago would have been Guenther's 39th on the active roster, and being on the roster for one more after that would make him a year closer to unrestricted free agency.
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL

The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
OVECHKIN REVEALS THE REASON HE ISN'T ALLOWED TO WEAR A TINTED VISOR ANYMORE

When Alexander Ovechkin came into the National Hockey League in 2005, he brought swagger and a style that was desperately needed. Along with being a goal scoring machine, his tinted visor and yellow laces are what people remember about Ovechkin's rookie campaign in the league. During a recent sit down...
JAROMIR JAGR PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST PROFESSIONAL GOALS (VIDEO)

During Sunday's game between Kladno and HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr scored the 1,099th goal of his professional career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,098. Gretzky tallied his 1,098 goals between the NHL, WHA (playoffs included for both), as well on the international stage for...

