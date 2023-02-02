Some New Jersey Devils fans are calling for Brady Tkachuk's head after one particular play in the East's All-Star game on Saturday. No question, this incident can - at worst - be described as horseplay, it did present a certain dangerous element for Devils' All-Star Jack Hughes. His head could possibly have snapped back and hit the ice, causing a c*nc*ssion. Hence, Devils fans' dissatisfaction with the play.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO