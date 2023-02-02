Read full article on original website
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
DID BRADY TKACHUK JUST MAKE A DIRTY PLAY...IN THE ALL-STAR GAME?
Some New Jersey Devils fans are calling for Brady Tkachuk's head after one particular play in the East's All-Star game on Saturday. No question, this incident can - at worst - be described as horseplay, it did present a certain dangerous element for Devils' All-Star Jack Hughes. His head could possibly have snapped back and hit the ice, causing a c*nc*ssion. Hence, Devils fans' dissatisfaction with the play.
NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game to score Raleigh millions in visitor spending
The outdoor hockey game also has the chance to raise the profile of the city of Raleigh.
NHL
Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview
Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
Yardbarker
2023 NHL Draft: Will Smith On Growth, Ties To Canadiens Hughes
The 2023 NHL Draft class is projected to be very top-heavy this year, with one such player, Will Smith, already a well-known commodity for the Montreal Canadiens. The 17-year-old from Lexington, Massachusetts,has been playing some impressive hockey for the last year for the United States Development Team (USNDT) this season.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
JAROMIR JAGR PASSES WAYNE GRETZKY FOR MOST PROFESSIONAL GOALS (VIDEO)
During Sunday's game between Kladno and HC Trinec in the Czech Extraliga, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr scored the 1,099th goal of his professional career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who had 1,098. Gretzky tallied his 1,098 goals between the NHL, WHA (playoffs included for both), as well on the international stage for...
NHL
Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
BLACKHAWKS CEO REVEALS LIMITED PLANS TO HONOUR BOBBY HULL ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their first game on Tuesday since the passing of franchise legend Bobby Hull and on Monday, CEO Danny Wirtz revealed plans to honour the Hockey Hall of Famer. Wirtz said that the Blackhawks will have a moment of silence and video tribute to...
ISLANDERS SIGN RECENTLY ACQUIRED FORWARD BO HORVAT TO LONG-TERM EXTENSION
The New York Islanders announced on Sunday that they've agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with recently acquired forward Bo Horvat. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the average annual value of Horvat's contract is $8.5 million. The 27-year-old was traded to the New York Islanders less than a...
WASHINGTON CAPITALS, SONNY MILANO AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday that forward Sonny Milano is sticking around the three more years. The two sides agreed on a one-year contract in free agency this summer. Three years, $5.7 million. This deal is great for both sides. Milano's NHL dreams were jeopardized this summer when Calgary...
