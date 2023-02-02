ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andover Townsman

Pelicans to keep momentum going at home? Best bets for Feb. 7

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 7:
ATLANTA, LA
Andover Townsman

Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
DALLAS, TX
Andover Townsman

Bets on LeBron to pass Kareem on NBA's scoring list tonight

LeBron James needs 36 points Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers also need a win. If you think those two outcomes are correlated, it's worth checking out the "Chasing Kareem odds boost" offered by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andover Townsman

Super Bowl 57 exotic props: Breaking down five fun options to consider

Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away, and with it comes a series of prop bets that go beyond the score or players in the game itself. Exotic props have become a staple for Super Bowl bettors, and there are several that have become mainstream enough to where they’re available at legal sportsbooks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy