Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Amos reveals concerns he had before doing the show
The Traitors star Amos Ogunkoya has revealed he had concerns about appearing on the show. The doctor from North London was reintroduced as a surprise contestant during the fifth episode, eventually departing the series after being ‘murdered’ in the eighth part. Speaking to Metro, Amos disclosed that he...
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us costume designer reveals Pedro Pascal's surprising reaction to Joel outfit
The Last of Us costume designer has taken Digital Spy behind the scenes of HBO's video game adaptation. In an exclusive interview as part of our Costume is Character series, costume designer Cynthia Summers detailed how the production not only needed to find pieces from 2003, when the apocalypse breaks out, but from before that, as the characters' clothes are likely taken from the backs of peoples' drawers.
digitalspy.com
The Flash boss reveals Stephen Amell pitched Oliver Queen comeback storyline in final season
The Flash's boss has revealed that Stephen Amell has pitched an idea for his comeback as Oliver Queen in the final season of the show. It was announced last month that the actor would be reprising his role as Green Arrow for the ninth season of the CW series, and showrunner Eric Wallace has explained the process of the surprise return.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley viewers praise cast after intense finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley viewers were blown away by the performances of Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, and the entire cast after an intense series three finale. The finale brought about the conclusion of the gripping police drama, which had set up a tense final chapter in which Tommy...
digitalspy.com
The Flash confirms return of more classic characters for final season
The Flash TV show has confirmed the return of some of the classic characters for the final season of the show. According to Deadline, the ninth season will see the return of Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher and Jessica Parker Kennedy. Cosnett was an original cast member playing CCPD detective Eddie...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reveals he and Rose Leslie are expecting another child together
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The couple, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively on the HBO show, married in 2018 before welcoming a son in 2021. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Harington...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street viewers alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street viewers are alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist. Friday's episode saw both Daisy and Daniel have disturbing interactions with her stalker Justin, though their reactions were quite different. When Daniel at first warned Justin to stay away, he eventually softened for a lengthy...
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders' creator shares first-look trailer of new BBC series with Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead feature in a first-look clip from Great Expectations, which is being adapted for the BBC and FX by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The latest TV series inspired by Charles Dickens' 1861 novel of the same name, Knight's drama sees Colman in the role of Miss Havisham, with Dunkirk and Emily's Whitehead as Pip.
digitalspy.com
Jurassic World director and House of the Dragon writer team up for Atlantis movie
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and writer Charmaine DeGraté are tackling Atlantis together for the big screen. This one, a fantasy blockbuster placing the fabled lost city under the microscope, has been on Trevorrow's to-do list for a while, with The Hollywood Reporter now confirming that the project has switched hands from Universal to Skydance.
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star talks 'allergy' to daemons
His Dark Materials star James McAvoy has opened up about his allergy to several different animals — and joked that his allergies even extend to daemons. McAvoy plays Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials, which features creatures known as daemons. Daemons are physical manifestations of a person's soul that takes the form of an animal.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall spin-off Beyond Paradise gets release date confirmed
Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is coming to our screens in just a few weeks. BBC One has confirmed the release date for the Kris Marshall-led series is Friday, February 24, when it will also become available on BBC iPlayer. Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman following his stint...
digitalspy.com
Netflix responds to allegations of Squid Game reality show extreme conditions
Netflix has addressed several claims that participants of Squid Game: The Challenge are working under extreme conditions. Speaking to Variety under aliases, upto three contestants alleged that they signed on for the show in the belief that two hours would be enough to play the game and shoot it, but instead, they were subjected to almost seven-hour ordeals in minus temperatures without their coats – leading to collapsed fellow players in some cases.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack
EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Australian network explains 35th anniversary snub
This might be news to you, as the soap's network, Seven, opted not to make too much of a song and dance about the milestone other than airing some classic episodes. Now, Seven has explained their decision not to show any special anniversary content – extra episodes, specials, or celebrations – and it turns out that they just don't want the soap's age to show.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Neville and Sophie reunion ruined in surprise twist
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Death in Paradise saw a shock cliffhanger after Neville and Sophie finally reunited. As the group investigated the death of Vincent Petit, the owner of a successful construction company, Selwyn attempted to reconnect with his long lost daughter Andrina. Following...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter declares love for Bree Cameron in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Remi Carter reveals the extent of his feelings for Bree Cameron on UK screens next week. Remi has grown close to Bree while supporting her through her domestic violence ordeal in recent weeks. This week's episodes on Channel 5...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders anniversary week trailer teases huge moments for Linda Carter and more
EastEnders spoilers follow. A teaser for EastEnders' anniversary week has promised huge moments for some of the show's most prominent female characters. New footage running on BBC telly this weekend has centred on life-changing moments for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
digitalspy.com
Dexter prequel gets unfortunate update
Dexter: New Blood spoilers follow. Dexter fans may not be getting new content any time soon. Dexter: New Blood finished airing last year, and there was some hope for a second season, or a prequel to expand the franchise. Now though it seems the plans have been laid to one...
digitalspy.com
Nolly's Augustus Prew breaks down the tragic goodbye scenes in episode 3
Nolly, ITV's three part drama from TV legend Russell T Davies, has just dropped on ITVX. It tells the story of Noele Gordon – actress, presenter and gay icon. While a lot of the show focuses on her achievements and her time on Crossroads, the final episode ends on a tragic note with a dying Noele in Venice and later in hospital.
Comments / 0