digitalspy.com
Emmerdale – when will Mackenzie Boyd be caught out?
Emmerdale spoilers follow. It has been a long time coming, but Emmerdale may have just confirmed when Mackenzie Boyd's betrayal will finally be exposed. Mack is currently harbouring one of the village's biggest secrets – desperate to make sure that his fiancée Charity Dingle doesn't find out that he's the father of Chloe Harris' unborn child.
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien explains Sarah's baby doubts
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Things are about to heat up for Sarah and Adam Barlow in Coronation Street. The couple are revisiting their baby story, with Adam keen to grow their family while Sarah is more focused on her growing loungewear business. Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah, has spoken about...
Hollyoaks star talks 'weirdness' of watching ex on Love Island
Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has opened up about the "weirdness" of potentially watching his ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins on the current series of Love Island. Owen and Lana dated in 2020 during lockdown and, while he hasn't a bad word to say about his ex, he told the Daily Mirror that he won't be watching her on the ITV dating show.
Former Holby City star Lee Mead opens up over his hair transplant
Former Holby City star Lee Mead has opened up on his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing the procedure took seven hours to complete. Appearing on today's (February 3) episode of This Morning the actor discussed his experience with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I had my first one 15 years ago, but nobody knew it had happened," he said, explaining that the first procedure had removed a strip of hair from the back of his head.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
Death in Paradise's Neville and Sophie reunion ruined in surprise twist
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Death in Paradise saw a shock cliffhanger after Neville and Sophie finally reunited. As the group investigated the death of Vincent Petit, the owner of a successful construction company, Selwyn attempted to reconnect with his long lost daughter Andrina. Following...
Emmerdale's Arthur gets upsetting rejection from Marshall
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Arthur has been rejected by Marshall in upsetting Emmerdale scenes. Earlier this week, Laurel clashed with a homophobic councillor who revealed his objections to Arthur hosting a school presentation on LGBTQ+ history for the students. Laurel raged against this bias in the school. Related: Emmerdale's Moira Dingle...
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien warns Sarah isn't safe in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien opened up about how her character Sarah Platt isn’t safe in the new Stephen Reid storyline. As fans may be aware, Sarah’s uncle Stephen is the soap’s new serial killer. He has already killed Leo and Teddy, with more victims almost guaranteed to come.
EastEnders anniversary week trailer teases huge moments for Linda Carter and more
EastEnders spoilers follow. A teaser for EastEnders' anniversary week has promised huge moments for some of the show's most prominent female characters. New footage running on BBC telly this weekend has centred on life-changing moments for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
Coronation Street's Damon Hay caught out, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Damon makes his great escape. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) As another delivery of drugs...
Home and Away's Remi Carter declares love for Bree Cameron in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Remi Carter reveals the extent of his feelings for Bree Cameron on UK screens next week. Remi has grown close to Bree while supporting her through her domestic violence ordeal in recent weeks. This week's episodes on Channel 5...
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton reveals Sean's death fears in shock storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has revealed that his character Sean Tully will fear for his life in next week's episodes. The show will hint at a possible dark side to Sean's new partner Laurence Reeves, as questions are raised over the tragic death of his wife Lindsey.
Coronation Street sets up new Evelyn Plummer story with Roy Cropper suggestion
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street sets up Evelyn Plummer's next storyline tonight (February 6), as Roy Cropper encourages her to resume her volunteer work. Last year, Evelyn briefly helped out at a local charity shop while trying to redeem herself over a major misunderstanding. Evelyn had mistakenly accused charity...
Line of Duty and Downton Abbey stars announced for ITV's returning DNA Journey
ITV's genealogy docuseries DNA Journey has snapped up faces from Line of Duty, Downton Abbey and Strictly Come Dancing. Returning for its fifth outing later this year, the format ties together various celebrity pairs as they set off on a quest to explore their often surprising roots while uncovering secrets in a life-changing voyage of discovery.
Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden reveals new judge Bruno Tonioli has 'broken the rules'
Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has revealed her new co-star Bruno Tonioli is already making an impact at the auditions. Former Strictly Come Dancing star, Tonioli, was officially confirmed as the new addition to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel last month. He took over the role...
Casualty star George Rainsford explains exit from Ethan Hardy role
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty fans waved goodbye to a fan favourite on Saturday evening (February 4) as Ethan Hardy made an exit from the show. Ethan decided to leave the ED behind, after having a reality check about his relationship with his baby son Bodhi. Wanting to play a more active role in Bodhi's life, Ethan realised that something had to give and ultimately sacrificed his job – and the Jac Naylor award – in the process.
Coronation Street reveals whether Beth slapped Hope
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed the truth over whether Beth slapped Hope. The bad blood between the two families started when Hope ran afoul of Peanut the dog, then got worse over allegations that Beth slapped the child in retaliation. Friday's episode (February 3) shined new light...
Harrison Ford celebrates Indiana Jones co-star Ke Huy Quan's Oscar nomination
Indiana Jones' Harrison Ford had nothing but praise for his former co-star, Ke Huy Quan, after learning of his Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The pair met while working together on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and thankfully Ford is a lot happier to make friends with his colleagues than Han Solo is.
