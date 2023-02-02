Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Shane Withington warns of new disaster storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Shane Withington has teased a "disaster" ahead for his character. The Australian actor, known for playing the role of John Palmer on the soap, has let slip that the show has a dangerous storyline coming up — and it involves lots of fake blood.
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Amos reveals concerns he had before doing the show
The Traitors star Amos Ogunkoya has revealed he had concerns about appearing on the show. The doctor from North London was reintroduced as a surprise contestant during the fifth episode, eventually departing the series after being ‘murdered’ in the eighth part. Speaking to Metro, Amos disclosed that he...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Australian network explains 35th anniversary snub
This might be news to you, as the soap's network, Seven, opted not to make too much of a song and dance about the milestone other than airing some classic episodes. Now, Seven has explained their decision not to show any special anniversary content – extra episodes, specials, or celebrations – and it turns out that they just don't want the soap's age to show.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter declares love for Bree Cameron in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Remi Carter reveals the extent of his feelings for Bree Cameron on UK screens next week. Remi has grown close to Bree while supporting her through her domestic violence ordeal in recent weeks. This week's episodes on Channel 5...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad stars reunite in unexpected way
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are back together once more, as Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reprised their roles in an unlikely way. The duo, who starred in the award-winning AMC series from 2008 to 2013, reunited for a PopCorners advert ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson announces new documentary
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has announced he’s got a new TV project on the horizon where fans will see him be "totally open". The reality TV star has a new documentary coming to E4 which will follow his journey as he attempts to find out if he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Neil McDermott reveals major twist in Ryan Malloy return story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy next week, as part of Lily Slater's underage pregnancy story. Neil McDermott has reprised his role for a short stint as Ryan, who Lily's biological father and Whitney's half-brother. Ryan originally left the show in 2011, but made brief reappearances in 2014 and 2016.
digitalspy.com
Friends legend and Taskmaster favourite among new Celebrity Bake Off lineup
The Great British Bake Off has announced the celebrity line-up for its Stand Up To Cancer specials. A total of 20 celebrities will be heading to the tent to show off their baking skills, and raise money for cancer research, when the show returns later this year. Paul Hollywood and...
digitalspy.com
Noughts and Crosses and Bly Manor stars in first-look trailer for new crime series
Noughts and Crosses and Bly Manor stars go on the run in the first look at Sky's A Town Called Malice. The romantic action series, coming to Sky in March, is the latest from Bulletproof co-creator Nick Love — well known for his gritty films like The Football Factory, The Firm and The Sweeney.
digitalspy.com
Why the BBC cancelled Autumnwatch - and the chances of a revival
After 17 years of breathtaking footage documenting the changes in British wildlife. across four days in Autumn, the BBC's popular wildlife programme Autumnwatch has been cancelled. The long-running show – hosted by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke – first aired back in 2006 as a one-off special following...
digitalspy.com
The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast share behind-the-scenes photo as production begins
Production for the fourth and final season of Netflix hit series The Umbrella Academy has begun. The streaming giant confirmed the news in a Twitter post showing the cast of the show, including Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, and Tom Hopper. Also pictured are fellow stars Ritu Arya, Justin...
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley viewers praise cast after intense finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow. Happy Valley viewers were blown away by the performances of Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, and the entire cast after an intense series three finale. The finale brought about the conclusion of the gripping police drama, which had set up a tense final chapter in which Tommy...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away lines up worrying alcohol story for Felicity Newman
Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Felicity Newman is at the centre of an upcoming storyline about alcohol on Home and Away, as her drinking becomes cause for concern. As Australian viewers already know, Felicity is still reeling from a...
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders' creator shares first-look trailer of new BBC series with Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead feature in a first-look clip from Great Expectations, which is being adapted for the BBC and FX by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The latest TV series inspired by Charles Dickens' 1861 novel of the same name, Knight's drama sees Colman in the role of Miss Havisham, with Dunkirk and Emily's Whitehead as Pip.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Matt Evans releases full music video featuring soap co-stars
Home and Away star Matt Evans has released a music video featuring some of his co-stars from the soap. The actor, who plays Theo Poulos on the Australian show, released the video for his new single ‘Over It’ earlier today (February 6), enlisting the help of several famous faces in the process.
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Bree fears for her safety again after news about Jacob. Elsewhere, Justin pushes his luck too far while competing in the golf tournament, while Tane makes romantic plans for his wedding. Here's a full collection of...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star teases her mystery Spider-Man character
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has teased more details about her mystery character in the Spider-Man universe. The actress, who began appearing in the anthology series in 2013, will star in spin-off movie Madame Web, which is due to be released in 2024. Plot details for the film remain...
