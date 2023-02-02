ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDs released in Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting

By By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

MENOMONIE — State investigators on Thursday released identities of Dunn County law enforcement officers and the man they fatally shot during a Jan. 21 traffic stop of a stolen vehicle.

Nicholas L. Ciccarelli, 45, died at the scene that night after being shot by officers near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in Menomonie, according to a news release from the state Department of Justice.

Ciccarelli had gotten out of the driver’s side of the stolen vehicle, quickly approached officers and moved his firearm in their direction, the release stated.

Officer Tyson Kahl and Lt. Michael Sampson of the Menomonie Police Department and Deputy Jacob Blum of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office discharged their weapons, striking Ciccarelli.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The three who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave since the shooting, which is standard department policy.

Kahl has 5½ years of law enforcement experience while both Sampson and Blum have a dozen years of experience, according to the news release.

The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. All law enforcement personnel involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation, the news release stated.

Prior to the traffic stop that night, Ciccarelli was the suspect in a home invasion in Menomonie. An apartment resident called 911 when Ciccarelli broke through the front door, issued multiple death threats and shot through a bedroom door.

Ciccarelli then stole the apartment dweller’s vehicle, leading to the traffic stop that happened at about 9:08 p.m. that night.

Ciccarelli had lived in Oakdale, Minn., according to Wisconsin online court records, but he had recently moved and did not leave a new address. Ciccarelli had a pending case filed Jan. 12 in Dunn County for charges of bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The only other criminal case against him in Wisconsin was filed in December for possession of a variety of drugs, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Adams County.

