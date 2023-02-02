ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

97ZOK

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois

If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Meet ALL Of The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!

Every Monday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week!. QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. QCAWC is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion...
MILAN, IL
WGN News

Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94

CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Kentucky Building Has Been Named the Ugliest in the U.S.

There are countless examples of awesome architecture in the United States, and even here in the Tri-State, but there are also some examples that are "eyesore" worthy. The Empire State Building, the White House, Willis Tower, and the World's Largest Basket Building in Ohio, are all buildings that you can look at in amazement. As you know, we have so many buildings scattered throughout the United States that are simply breathtaking. I'm sure you can think of some even here locally. However, for every beautiful building we have, there's also one that can be a bit unsightly.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

One Kentucky Business Lets You Host a Silent Disco

Imagine going to a party where the only music is played in your headphones. Have you ever heard of the latest party trend, that is silent raves or silent discos? Well, they're a growing trend, and now you can host your own silent disco in Louisville. So what is a silent disco? Well, it's a party with a DJ, but with one exception, instead of your typical, loud dancing music, everyone wears headphones and the music is played in the headphones. Sometimes the headphones have lights on them to add to the ambiance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous

Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Ranks Dead Last for Football Fans in America

The 2022-23 football season officially comes to an end on Sunday, February 12th - that's when we find out who has the best team in all the land. In this case, it will either be Kansas City or Philadelphia, both of which are widely regarded as two of the best cities for football fans. They are not the best, though, according to one new study - in fact, one Indiana city is better than both of them.
VALPARAISO, IN
