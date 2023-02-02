NEW YORK — Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82 points, or 0.2%, at 33,8245 as of 12:32 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.

