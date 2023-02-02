Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks slip as worries about high rates weigh on Wall Street
NEW YORK — Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower in afternoon trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market’s hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82 points, or 0.2%, at 33,8245 as of 12:32 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.
Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing
REDMOND, WASH. — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other...
Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this...
Bertelsmann subsidiary to end, sell dozens of magazines
BERLIN — German media group RTL Deutschland said Tuesday it will stop publishing 23 print magazines and seek to sell almost two dozen others, affecting about 700 jobs. The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0