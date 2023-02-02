Read full article on original website
Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Bill would allow police to attach tracking device to stolen car without driver's knowledge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill aimed at helping car theft victims is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.The bill would allow police to attach a tracking device to a stolen car. Police say it's common that they can find a stolen car, but a lot of times they're not in a position to make an arrest or seize the vehicle. Stacy Severson's Kia was stolen two weeks ago in Minneapolis, and it's still missing. "Initially I thought, 'Did I like park somewhere else, or like did I drive my husband's car today?'" Severson said.Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview wants to...
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Minnesotans Can Protect Themselves From Tab Theft With This Quick & Easy Hack
I came home from work the other day and noticed something looked off when I glanced at the rear of my vehicle. Lo and behold, my Minnesota Tab had been peeled away to just a stub. The front Tab was left untouched. I don't know if this person came to my home and tried to remove the tab, or if it was while I was at work, or out shopping, but it was pretty upsetting.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Public safety officials warn "sextortion" is a growing crime in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Department of Public Safety says the crime of "sextortion" is growing in Minnesota, and the biggest targets are children and teens.Authorities say they've seen criminals oversees tricking them into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money. "The crime always has the same pattern. Most often its a boy befriended on social media or gaming sites by someone purporting to be a beautiful girl. She convinces him to share an explicit photo showing face, immediately blackmails, demands money or gift cards from the victim," Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.The BCA says there have been hundreds of victims in Minnesota. The majority of them are boys ages 10 to 17. "Understand that, yes, this crime can happen to your child. Educate your children about the dangers of sharing images and information online, and please make sure your children know that they can come to you if they fall victim to one of these criminals," DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said.
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are searching for a suspect after three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis' North Loop that police believe started with an argument at a bar. Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 1st Avenue North and...
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
ASK A TROOPER: “Driver Permit Question”
Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to your grandson on obtaining his permit. My son also just received his permit. It is an exciting time that comes along with responsibility for all.
Quick Burst of Snow Leaves Behind Slick, Sloppy Roads
(KNSI) — A moderate band of snow pushed through central Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening, leaving just enough behind to mess up the roads. A quick, slushy one to three inches piled up, making for a sloppy drive home. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94, Highway 15, Highway 23 and Highway 10 are all partly to mostly covered with snow. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, several spinouts, vehicles off the road, and crashes were reported Monday. Troopers say to buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
MN Dept. of Public Safety: ‘Sextortion’ is a growing issue
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officials addressed the growing ‘Sextortion’ issue at a press conference this morning. “I just want to say that as a grandparent of children this age, I cannot stress enough that while we can in our investigating these crimes that are working to hold criminals accountable. We need parents to help us prevent this crime from happening in the first place,” said Bob Jacobson, Commissioner, MN Department of Public Safety.
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
