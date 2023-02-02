Read full article on original website
Wineries in North Dakota are becoming more common
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wineries in North Dakota has been a growing business over the past few years, but how can we compete with wineries in warmer climates? The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association President says 20 years ago our state only had about 4 wineries. Fast forward to now, and there are about […]
How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
KFYR-TV
‘Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge’ in ND could win you a fish house
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re an ice angler and know someone who’s never been ice fishing, here is some incentive to mentor a newcomer the next time you hit the ice. “We started our Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge this year. So, we’re just really encouraging people to get out there ice fishing, and bring someone new with you, whether that’s a kid or an adult. If you submit your story with us and maybe a couple of photos on our website, gf.nd.gov, we are going to pick one winner to take home a fish house,” said Cayla Bendel, R3 coordinator.
kiowacountypress.net
Regulatory, tribal impacts hang over North Dakota's corporate farming debate
(Prairie News Service) North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
To People From Out Of State -What’s Your Impressions Of ND?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."That's a tough question" There are a ton of stereotypes to consider here...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
OnlyInYourState
There’s A North Dakota Trail That Leads To A Sparkling Lake The Entire Family Will Love
Did you know that there are, quite literally, hundreds of miles of hiking trails in North Dakota? It’s true – and thanks to our fascinating and diverse landscape, it seems like no matter where you go you’re bound to discover something amazing. Take, for example, this stunning and easy trail we found near Bismarck at the McDowell Dam Recreation Area. This family-friendly lake hike in North Dakota is an amazing example of a short, sweet, and scenic hike, and we think the whole fam will adore it. Just wait until you see that sparkling water!
wisfarmer.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
Check Out These Hilarious ‘Definitions’ Of North Dakota & Minnesota
Sometimes you find yourself with a little too much time on your hands. When that happens, you start looking up strange things on the internet. That's exactly what I did today, and I have to say, the results of my search didn't disappoint. You might not know this, but you...
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
10 Cringey Things About North Dakota Every Resident Will Agree With
Here are some things you can't deny are pretty cringey.
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
North Dakota lawmakers try once again to raise interstate speed limit to 80 mph
The matter was voted on in the 2021 session but failed in the House.
electrek.co
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
The Minnesota State Senate just passed a 100% clean energy bill on February 2, and it’s on its way to Governor Tim Walz’s (D-MN) desk for signing. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
There's Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota
Type in your name on a state-run website to find out if some of it might be yours.
