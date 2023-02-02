BOZEMAN — Unusual circumstances sometimes call for creative solutions. In the absence of a bulkhead in the middle of the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, the Bozeman and Gallatin swimming teams have practiced this year in a 50-meter pool instead of the usual 25 yard variety. The swimmers are grateful to even practice there at all, considering all of the uncertainty regarding repairs that needed to be made to the Swim Center over the summer so the facility could reopen.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO