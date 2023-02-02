Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Lucy Corbett wins 3rd Big Sky athlete of week award of season
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the...
406mtsports.com
Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend
MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
406mtsports.com
Montana State records pair of top-10 60-meter dash times in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State indoor track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium on Saturday. Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is...
406mtsports.com
Tilde Bångman paces Montana skiers at Colorado Invitational
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished fifth in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle event to pace the Bobcats at the 2023 Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday morning at Howelsen Hill. The product of Oestersund, Sweden, covered the course in 16 minutes,...
406mtsports.com
Darian White leads Montana State women to bounce back win at Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — If a Big Sky Conference basketball team is going to suffer a tough loss, doing it on a Thursday is better than a Saturday. A Saturday loss leaves a team, in most weeks, with four days to sit with that lingering bad taste. A Thursday loss provides a much quicker chance to bounce back.
406mtsports.com
Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earns Junior Elite status in major step as Olympic hopeful
MISSOULA — Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda took the next major step as an Olympic hopeful in late January. Esponda earned Junior International Elite status with USA Gymnastics at the Vegas Cup, the first of six national qualifying events this year. She now will have the opportunity to work her way onto the U.S. National Junior Team.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's tennis teams loses pair of dual meets in Salt Lake City
The Montana women's tennis team fell to 0-5 in dual meet action with a pair of losses this weekend in Salt Lake City. On Saturday the team was swept by Pac-12 foe Utah, 4-0. Montana's only win came at No. 2 doubles where Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap posted a 7-5 victory. However, Utah won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, earning the team point and paving the way for the sweep with three singles wins.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz win overtime thriller at Northern Arizona
Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night. The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men leave little to doubt in big win over Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday. The Montana State men's basketball team used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
406mtsports.com
Brandon Whitney's game-winner lifts Montana Grizzlies over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney didn’t feel like he had to force the game-winning shot, but when he missed it, he had the right positioning to track down the rebound and score the put back Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Whitney’s basket with 11 seconds left proved to be the...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman narrowly beats Gallatin in 'friendly' crosstown dual as teams honor seniors
BOZEMAN — Unusual circumstances sometimes call for creative solutions. In the absence of a bulkhead in the middle of the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, the Bozeman and Gallatin swimming teams have practiced this year in a 50-meter pool instead of the usual 25 yard variety. The swimmers are grateful to even practice there at all, considering all of the uncertainty regarding repairs that needed to be made to the Swim Center over the summer so the facility could reopen.
406mtsports.com
Back on Topp: Fully healthy Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team takes first place in Western AA
MISSOULA – It didn’t take long to realize that Asher Topp is back in the lineup for the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team. On the Knights’ opening possession, the 6-foot-2 point guard drove the lane, drew help-side defenders and dumped it off to Donovyn Headswift for an uncontested layup. Before the half, he connected on a buzzer-beating three to help his team take a comfortable lead into the locker room and in the fourth quarter, he put the finishing touches on the win with another fancy dime to Headswift for a bucket.
