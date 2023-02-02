ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...

