Memphis, TN

Multiple Sixers react to Danny Green making Grizzlies debut, ACL recovery

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Back on May 12, 2022 in Game 6 of their Round 2 playoff series, then-Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green took a hard fall to the floor and he had big Joel Embiid fall on him to make things worse. Green limped off the floor early and he did not return as Philadelphia was eliminated.

It was revealed that Green then tore his ACL and he underwent surgery and it was expected that he would miss the entire 2022-23 season. The Sixers flipped him to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night in exchange for De’Anthony Melton as they moved forward with their quest for a title.

On Wednesday, Green made a remarkable recovery to the floor for the Grizzlies in their home matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. In classic Green fashion, he played 10 minutes and he knocked down a triple in a 122-112 loss to Portland.

After his debut, Green’s former Sixers teammates, Tobias Harris and Georges Niang, gave love to him for making this recovery.

