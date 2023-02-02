Read full article on original website
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
kernvalleysun.com
USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up
SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
Fuel leak clean-up from a crash slowing traffic on Truxtun
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews are near Truxtun Avenue and Empire Drive cleaning up after a traffic collision led to a fuel leak, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. According to the Pulspoint website the crash happened around 4:48 p.m. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three vehicles were involved in this crash and […]
Low cost spay/neuter programs help reduce pet overpopulation in Kern County
February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and Kern County has spay and neuter options that will fit into any pet owner's budget.
Bakersfield Californian
'Fall in love with the vision': Hundreds have signed petition, but Kern Gateway Trail needs more buy-in, say advocates
Some call it an idea, a concept, or even a vision of something that has the potential to transform outdoor recreation around Bakersfield. But it's also a long shot, an impossible dream that maybe, just maybe, can be made real.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
ZZ Top to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
Classic American rock band ZZ Top will be stopping by Southwest Bakersfield. ZZ Top will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk as part of their Raw Whisky Tour.
kernvalleysun.com
Bristol Hospice volunteers needed in Kern County
Would you like to make a difference in someone’s quality of life?. Our Hospice Program is looking for kind-hearted and compassionate volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of Bristol Hospice; for a small amount of time, you can make a BIG difference in someone’s life. Bristol Hospice...
Bakersfield Californian
Oversupply dampens upcoming almond bloom
Kern County farmers tend to be optimists by nature, but it's hard to know what a good outcome would even look like this year as the almond bloom approaches. Such an oversupply has piled up that almond prices actually declined last month when a parade of storms made clear California's drought would at least ease, raising expectations for greater production at a time local growers are already losing money.
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry to stay open after raising $5,000
The Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry needed to raise $5,000 by the end of January to keep its doors open. Thanks to the citizens of Bakersfield, the pantry will remain open.
Bakersfield Californian
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
UC Daily Campus
‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?
We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
BPD search for at-risk missing 15-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk juvenile. Alexandra Chavez,15, was last seen on Feb. 5 in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue, just east of Stine Road. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. She is described as […]
Bakersfield Californian
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes
An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
