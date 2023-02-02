Read full article on original website
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
The Flagship: Cedric Baxter's coach breaks down what makes Texas' five-star RB special
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Cameron Duke, the high school coach of Texas early enrollee freshman five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Duke, the head coach at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., coached Baxter for four seasons as Baxter ran for 3,759 yards (7.6 ypc) and 42 touchdowns while becoming the nation's top running back in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
Cowboys News: Lamb shines in Pro Bowl, Trevon gets best of brother in Diggs Bowl
The NFC snapped a five-year losing streak against the AFC in the newly-formatted Pro Bowl Games, and the Cowboys representatives were a big reason why. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs both stepped up to make major plays in the three flag football games that brought the all-star festivities to a close; we’ve got full recaps and highlights from Las Vegas.
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Baylor Football Adds Transfers to 2023 Signing Class
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football has completed its signing class with the addition of 11 transfer student-athletes, with a total of 21 of its new signees enrolling in the spring semester. The Bears welcomed 32 new student-athletes via the early signing and Feb. 1 signing period, including 11 transfers and...
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
T. Watts & TR: Breaking down Rees, Steele hires; men's hoops enters defining stretch
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- Perhaps not the sizzle some UA...
In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly reveals where Georgia’s returning production ranks in college football
It’s no secret the Georgia Bulldogs have lost quite a bit of production off the 2022 team that finished the year as national champions just as the team that preceded it had done. Thanks to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, we have a better sense of where the Bulldogs’ returning production numbers stack up against the rest of the country.
Arkansas Football: What to expect in next transfer portal window
The next transfer portal window is just 15 days long, compared to the 45-day marathon in December/January during the first window. Here's a quick look at what Arkansas might expect to happen...
Michigan football adding second analyst from Power Five program
The Michigan football program is adding Nicholas Gilbert as an offensive analyst ahead of the 2023 season, the Wolverines officially announced Tuesday. Gilbert most recently worked as an offensive quality control specialist at Colorado, where he focused on the offensive line. He previously worked as offensive line coach at Idaho and in a quality control role at Memphis, among other stops.
Coach Speak: Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral head coach Bill Peebles talks Ryan Walters, Brick Haley and Purdue
Last Wednesday, Boiler Sports Report hit the road to visit several high schools in the greater Indianapolis area on the way to West Lafayette for Ryan Walters’ National Signing Day press conference. One of the schools that Boiler Sports Report visited was Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral and we caught up...
After The Whistle: Grading Alabama's coordinator hires, NIL era wins, Nyckoles Harbor impact with Gamecocks
By now, teetering on the line of questioning Nick Saban's motives or decision-making processes when hiring assistant coaches is a futile experiment given his track record of success. Coming out of a season which fell below expectations by program standards, Alabama landing Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele this week drew mixed reactions nationally, partially due to some of the splash made elsewhere among other elite programs in play-caller spots.
Arizona top-10 recruit Carter touts relationship with ASU DL coach Amey
Even though Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial High two-way standout Noah Carter led the team with 27 catches for 348 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, most colleges are recruiting him on defense. It's easy to understand why. Carter also led the team with 14 sacks, showing a tremendous ability to...
