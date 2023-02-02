ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make-up date announced for Gopher men’s basketball game at Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball game originally scheduled for Feb. 7 at Illinois, will now be played on Monday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. in Champaign, Ill. A television designation will be set at a later date. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 health...
Gopher MBB game at Illinois postponed due to COVID protocols

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Illinois will be postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Golden Gopher program. Minnesota and Illinois, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates.
