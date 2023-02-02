Career Connectors will host a live Zoom presentation, “See Me, Hear Me, Love Me, Hire Me,” Thursday, Feb. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Presented by Bridgett McGowen, the high-energy session will help job seekers find out what it is employers want in today’s competitive professional environment and how they can communicate “with every word you say and with every move you make so they can see you, hear you, love you, and hire you.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO