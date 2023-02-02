ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Duet offers support for men, more

In addition to its many other services for the health and wellbeing of aging homebound adults, family caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren, Duet is now offering a Men’s Virtual Family Caregiver Support Group. From managing daily household tasks to finding emotional support, male caregivers have unique challenges. Many have...
Career coaching event scheduled

Career Connectors will host a live Zoom presentation, “See Me, Hear Me, Love Me, Hire Me,” Thursday, Feb. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Presented by Bridgett McGowen, the high-energy session will help job seekers find out what it is employers want in today’s competitive professional environment and how they can communicate “with every word you say and with every move you make so they can see you, hear you, love you, and hire you.”
Meet Elliot, an energetic torbie

Kitten season is around the corner for most of the Southwest, especially in Arizona. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.
Explore the Southwest through a Zuni lens

Maps act as a physical expression of one’s place in the world and the universe. Over time, the Zuni world has been remapped, with names changed, boundaries drawn, and cultural presence erased. A new exhibit, “A:shiwi A:wan Ulohnanne: The Zuni World,” at Pueblo Grande Museum challenges these assumptions through 31 artistic representations of Zuni maps and places in the Southwest.
Feel the love at February dining events

Chef Micah Wyzlic at Phoenix City Grille has put together two special menus for February dining. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the chef has created a special menu that includes New England clam chowder; entrees including smoked prime rib, filet and lobster, and pistachio-crusted Chula Seafood California halibut. For a sweet finish to the meal, try the red velvet cheesecake.
