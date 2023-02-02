Read full article on original website
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
Police Bust Man Selling Fentanyl and Meth Out of His Pineville, Louisiana Home
PINEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Rapides Parish man has learned that selling meth and fentanyl out of his home is not a great idea. John David Dorsey, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been arrested after Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) agents investigated multiple complaints about his illicit activities, and determined that he was committing multiple crimes out of his residence on Radio Road in Pineville.
Police Investigating Suspicious Incident After Horse Reportedly Collapses in Front of Southern Law Center
A horse has mysteriously collapsed in front of Southern Law Center according to reports out of Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, authorities are currently investigating the suspicious incident after images show a horse collapsed on the front lawn of the law center. Southern tells WBRZ that the horse was reportedly...
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Louisiana Female Offender Escapes from Jail and is Apprehended in Under an Hour
Louisiana Female Offender Escapes from Jail and is Apprehended in Under an Hour. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana female offender escaped from Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail in Cottonport, Louisiana, but was apprehended in under an hour and returned to custody. Deputies from the...
KPLC TV
Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
brproud.com
Zachary woman, accomplice accused of attempting to defraud insurance company out of more than $27,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were arrested after facing accusations of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of over $27,000, authorities say. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, Lenae Honore, 26, of Zachary and an accomplice identified as Trey Francis are accused of filing at least 43 fraudulent separate insurance claims with American Bankers Insurance between Feb. 28, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021. Had all of the claims been filed, they would have amounted to $27,104.17.
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out ‘Gummies’ at School, One Child Hospitalized
A Baton Rouge 6th grader was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office yesterday after bringing THC gummies to school and sharing them with three other students. According to EBRSO, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School. One student was taken to a local hospital after they got...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned. On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have […]
Alabama man killed when his Harley motorcycle struck stopped motorist on Louisiana interstate
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a stopped SUV on an interstate in Louisiana, state troopers said. Louisiana State Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between...
kalb.com
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Lafayette Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver—’The Galveston Diet’ for Women Gains Worldwide Recognition
The Galveston Diet, created for women in menopause by local Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver, has sold out in its first pressing as the world discovers how this Acadiana native teaches women how to cut through fat-shaming and diet fads. Dr. Haver, wife, mom, physician and entrepreneur developed The Galveston...
2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show. Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition...
wbrz.com
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed
The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
theadvocate.com
Court documents reveal new details in 2020 Marigny Circle homicide in Lafayette
Court documents allege the suspect in a 2020 fatal shooting at a Marigny Circle apartment shot the victim while purchasing marijuana, then hid the gun used in the shooting at an acquaintance’s house. On Oct. 13, 2020, 35-year-old Loveless Willis was fatally shot in his apartment in the 100...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Audit of Grand Coteau, Louisiana Shows Big Issues with How Things are Done
GRAND COTEAU, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Legislative Auditor's Office released the findings of their audit of the town of Grand Coteau. Several of the issues cited in this year's audit were also cited as problems in the 2021 audit. While there were nine items cited last year,...
