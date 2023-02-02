BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were arrested after facing accusations of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of over $27,000, authorities say. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, Lenae Honore, 26, of Zachary and an accomplice identified as Trey Francis are accused of filing at least 43 fraudulent separate insurance claims with American Bankers Insurance between Feb. 28, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021. Had all of the claims been filed, they would have amounted to $27,104.17.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO