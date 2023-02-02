ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

KPEL 96.5

Police Bust Man Selling Fentanyl and Meth Out of His Pineville, Louisiana Home

PINEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Rapides Parish man has learned that selling meth and fentanyl out of his home is not a great idea. John David Dorsey, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been arrested after Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) agents investigated multiple complaints about his illicit activities, and determined that he was committing multiple crimes out of his residence on Radio Road in Pineville.
PINEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
EUNICE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary woman, accomplice accused of attempting to defraud insurance company out of more than $27,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were arrested after facing accusations of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of over $27,000, authorities say. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, Lenae Honore, 26, of Zachary and an accomplice identified as Trey Francis are accused of filing at least 43 fraudulent separate insurance claims with American Bankers Insurance between Feb. 28, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021. Had all of the claims been filed, they would have amounted to $27,104.17.
ZACHARY, LA
KLFY News 10

Judge in former Lafayette Police chief’s termination appeal recuses self over personal relationship with current chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s another delay in the fight for former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover who is seeking to have his termination overturned.  On Monday, the 15th Judicial District Judge set to preside over the case recused himself after admitting to having a close relationship with the current chief of police. “I really have […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side. The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show. Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed

The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
IOWA, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
