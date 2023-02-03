ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James cleared to play at Indiana as scoring chase continues

INDIANAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James resumed his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start.

James entered the day 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

James, a 19-time All-Star, had been listed as questionable because of a sore left ankle. Coach Darvin Ham told reporters about 90 minutes before tipoff that James needed to go through pregame warm-ups before the team would make a decision about his playing status.

About an hour later, the Lakers announced the 38-year-old James had been cleared.

Some people thought the Lakers might hold James out a game or two during their five-game trip so he could break the record at home. Los Angeles heads home after a game in New Orleans on Saturday and will host Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Milwaukee next Thursday.

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton also will be available against the Lakers. The NBA assists leader missed 10 games with injuries to his left knee and left elbow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

