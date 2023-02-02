ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Men’s Golf Splits a Pair at Yestingsmeier Match Play

DADE CITY, Fla. (EMUEagles.com) — Competing in the Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play Tournament Monday, Feb. 6, the Eastern Michigan University men's golf team went 1-1 on the par 72, 7,153 yard Lake Jovita Golf Course. EMU will square off against the sixth-seeded Flyers of the University of Dayton Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the fifth-place match.
Magnusson’s School Record Paces Track & Field’s Strong Showings

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Members of the Eastern Michigan University men's and women's track and field programs competed in a pair of meets over the weekend with the Eagles combining to bring 13 event titles and 33 total personal best marks back home. A small contingent took part in the 2023 Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind., while the majority of Eagles competed in the 2023 Grand Valley State University Snowdown Showdown in Allendale, Mich.
Men's Hoops Returns to the Road to Face Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team returns to road action Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a trip to face the University at Buffalo inside Alumni Arena at 7 p.m. The Eagles (6-17, 3-7 Mid-American Conference) and Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) will meet for the only time this season with the Eagles looking to get back into the win column for the third time in their last four games.
