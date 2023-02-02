BUFFALO, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team returns to road action Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a trip to face the University at Buffalo inside Alumni Arena at 7 p.m. The Eagles (6-17, 3-7 Mid-American Conference) and Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) will meet for the only time this season with the Eagles looking to get back into the win column for the third time in their last four games.

