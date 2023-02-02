Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
KULR8
Montana State's Lucy Corbett wins 3rd Big Sky athlete of week award of season
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the...
KULR8
Montana State records pair of top-10 60-meter dash times in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State indoor track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium on Saturday. Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is...
KULR8
Darian White leads Montana State women to bounce back win at Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — If a Big Sky Conference basketball team is going to suffer a tough loss, doing it on a Thursday is better than a Saturday. A Saturday loss leaves a team, in most weeks, with four days to sit with that lingering bad taste. A Thursday loss provides a much quicker chance to bounce back.
KULR8
Montana State men leave little to doubt in big win over Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday. The Montana State men's basketball team used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
KULR8
Tilde Bångman paces Montana skiers at Colorado Invitational
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished fifth in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle event to pace the Bobcats at the 2023 Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday morning at Howelsen Hill. The product of Oestersund, Sweden, covered the course in 16 minutes,...
KULR8
New thrift store in Big Sky provides affordable goods
BIG SKY, Mont. - A new thrift store in Big Sky is providing affordable clothing and goods in a community with significant income disparity. Big Sky Thrift, opened in December by the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, has everything from ski and snowboard gear to dishes and decorations. The store has...
KULR8
Local record store owner sees vinyl industry growth
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The vinyl record industry is continuing its regrowth trend for the seventeenth consecutive year. According to a report from Billboard, 43.46 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, which is a 4.2% increase from 2021. Kels Koch, owner of The Wax Museum in Bozeman, says he noticed...
Comments / 0