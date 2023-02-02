ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Montana State records pair of top-10 60-meter dash times in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State indoor track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium on Saturday. Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State men leave little to doubt in big win over Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday. The Montana State men's basketball team used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Tilde Bångman paces Montana skiers at Colorado Invitational

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished fifth in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle event to pace the Bobcats at the 2023 Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday morning at Howelsen Hill. The product of Oestersund, Sweden, covered the course in 16 minutes,...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

New thrift store in Big Sky provides affordable goods

BIG SKY, Mont. - A new thrift store in Big Sky is providing affordable clothing and goods in a community with significant income disparity. Big Sky Thrift, opened in December by the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, has everything from ski and snowboard gear to dishes and decorations. The store has...
BIG SKY, MT
KULR8

Local record store owner sees vinyl industry growth

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The vinyl record industry is continuing its regrowth trend for the seventeenth consecutive year. According to a report from Billboard, 43.46 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, which is a 4.2% increase from 2021. Kels Koch, owner of The Wax Museum in Bozeman, says he noticed...
BOZEMAN, MT

