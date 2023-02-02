Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
Energy Continues to Crush Analysts Expectations: 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 8% and Higher Dividends
February typically is a so-so month for stocks, and after a very solid January, it makes sense for growth and income investors to take some profits and move to big-dividend energy ideas like these outstanding five.
investing.com
Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts
© Reuters Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Stocks rally likely over - analysts. Despite falling over 1% on Friday, the S&P 500 still managed to gain 1.6% last week. The event-packed week pushed the benchmark U.S. stock market index to the highest level since August. Tech stocks...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price has More to Lose, Crypto Experts Predict
Ethereum (ETH) Price has More to Lose, Crypto Experts Predict. Crypto experts are predicting further downside for Ethereum. TradeSZ believes that $1590 would be the next downside target. Ethereum is currently changing hands at $1,632.77. As the price of Ethereum (ETH) follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps and the bearish regime continues...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Pipeline Operator Predicts A Big Year For The Permian Basin
Enterprise Products Partners, the pipeline operator, expects higher global demand for crude oil and natural gas from the United States this year and higher output from the Permian, Reuters has reported. The optimistic expectations come despite signals from the oil industry itself that production growth is not among this year’s...
investing.com
S&P 500: Rally to 4400+ Still on Track
Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:
investing.com
ADA Sees 105 Transactions of $100,000+; Market Rife with Activity
ADA Sees 105 Transactions of $100,000+; Market Rife with Activity. The crypto market has seen an increase in large transactions. A fresh wallet received $313.1 million Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction. ADA is trading hands at $0.393 after a 2,09% drop in price. The crypto market cap is once...
investing.com
SOL Bulls Flee as Price Drops Over 5% Owing to Bearish Pressures
SOL Bulls Flee as Price Drops Over 5% Owing to Bearish Pressures. After encountering resistance, the previous day’s bullish trend yields. Indicators predict that the market’s downward trend will likely continue. During the downturn, the SOL market finds support at $23.02. The Solana (SOL) market has been steadily...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
investing.com
Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of February in a newly bearish mood as multimonth highs fail to hold. In what may yet bring vindication to those predicting a major BTC price come down, BTC/USD is back under $23,000 and making lower lows on hourly timeframes.
investing.com
DOGE May Flip ADA in Terms of Market Cap in the Coming Weeks
DOGE May Flip ADA in Terms of Market Cap in the Coming Weeks. DOGE has printed a 24-hour gain while ADA’s price is slightly down during the same time period. The gap in market cap between ADA and DOGE has been narrowed to $1.2 billion. Technical indicators suggest that...
investing.com
Whales Accumulate XRP Despite It Being Down 21% In 30 Days
Whales Accumulate XRP Despite It Being Down 21% In 30 Days. The price of XRP has dropped about 21% over the last month. Among the top 100 BSC whales, XRP is one of the most traded cryptos. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.3993 after a 2.67% drop in price.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs to invest over $1 billion in Europe biomethane venture
LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management said on Monday it had launched a biomethane business called Verdalia Bioenergy and aimed to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in Europe over the next four years. Biomethane, a lower carbon alternative to fossil-based natural gas, is produced from...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Crude oil prices fell on Friday afternoon following reports of strong U.S. jobs data, with WTI crashing by more than 2.5% to $73.88. The U.S. January jobs report indicates that the jobs market is stronger than expected, with employers adding 517,000 in January. This compares to economists that had expected employers had added 185,000 jobs in January.
investing.com
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
investing.com
Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
Comments / 0