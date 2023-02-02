Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lanereport.com
Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family
— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
Kentucky man guilty of $2 million investment fraud, jury says; he failed to tell investors some properties were uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky
Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
sam1039.com
London Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly along South Main Street and pulled it over. During the stop, she witnessed the driver, 45-year-old Michael Combs of London, trying to hide a cup. The cup had a plastic bag with pills in it. Combs also failed several field sobriety tests. Combs was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
fox56news.com
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond
A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
WTVQ
Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
wftgam.com
Gov. Andy Beshear Announces The ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. You will need to register to attend each stop. You can do that here. Gov. Beshear said access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians. The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan. Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.
sam1039.com
London Man Facing Several Charges After Police Find Him Asleep At The Wheel
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a man who appeared to be asleep inside a truck with the engine running while sitting by the gas pumps at a gas station on East Laurel Road. Sgt. Taylor went to check on the driver, 49-year-old Jason Cunagin of London. When he stepped out of the truck, she could smell marijuana and noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were droopy. Cunagin also failed several field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with DUI, no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to notify a change of address to the Department of Transportation. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
wymt.com
One SEKY woman facing charges following theft, police chase
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A theft complaint turned into much more this weekend in Whitley County. On Sunday, Sheriff Bill Elliotte was on his way to another call when he overheard a call about a theft at a store in the Canada Town community. In a post on the...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try
Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Animal Care and Control at full capacity
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Leaders with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control said their facility is at full capacity right now, putting them in a tough position. They have so many dogs up for adoption that many kennels are housing two dogs instead of one. Their area for stray dogs is overflowing as well. One way or another, they need to make room.
