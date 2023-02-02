ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

Skip Cottrell’s Tire acquired by the Tire Discounters family

— Tire Discounters, the country’s largest 100% family-owned and operated tire and service provider, is joining forces with the tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. Adding Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.
SOMERSET, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man guilty of $2 million investment fraud, jury says; he failed to tell investors some properties were uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
RICHMOND, KY
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Somerset, Kentucky

Quick Guide to Somerset, Kentucky: A Charming Southern City with Plenty to Offer. Somerset is a small Kentucky city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and friendly community. With a population of just over 11,000 people, Somerset offers a quaint and peaceful atmosphere while still having plenty of things to see and do.
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
sam1039.com

London Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly along South Main Street and pulled it over. During the stop, she witnessed the driver, 45-year-old Michael Combs of London, trying to hide a cup. The cup had a plastic bag with pills in it. Combs also failed several field sobriety tests. Combs was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Gov. Andy Beshear Announces The ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. You will need to register to attend each stop. You can do that here. Gov. Beshear said access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians. The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan. Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.
KENTUCKY STATE
sam1039.com

London Man Facing Several Charges After Police Find Him Asleep At The Wheel

The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a man who appeared to be asleep inside a truck with the engine running while sitting by the gas pumps at a gas station on East Laurel Road. Sgt. Taylor went to check on the driver, 49-year-old Jason Cunagin of London. When he stepped out of the truck, she could smell marijuana and noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were droopy. Cunagin also failed several field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with DUI, no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to notify a change of address to the Department of Transportation. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Travel Maven

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
LIBERTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County Animal Care and Control at full capacity

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Leaders with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control said their facility is at full capacity right now, putting them in a tough position. They have so many dogs up for adoption that many kennels are housing two dogs instead of one. Their area for stray dogs is overflowing as well. One way or another, they need to make room.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy