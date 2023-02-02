Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bill Belichick: Tom Brady came ‘pretty close to honestly dying’ at Pebble Beach
On Bill Belichick’s watch, Tom Brady got under center in 326 games as a New England Patriot. NFL football is about as rough-and-tumble as any sport around the world, but Belichick said he was never more afraid for the quarterback’s health than when the two were on Pebble Beach’s Par-5 6th hole.
Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady: ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ debate is ‘stupid’
It’s a topic that talking heads have beaten into the ground for the last three years. Who was more responsible for the Patriots’ unprecedented success: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?. With Belichick as a guest on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday night, Brady went out of his...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator (report)
Brian Flores has found a new home in the NFC North. The former Patriots assistant has landed a gig as Minnesota’s defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Flores had spent 2021 as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Steelers, and the previous three seasons as Miami’s head coach.
Patriots losing promising assistant coach to the Los Angeles Rams (report)
The Patriots most promising offensive assistant is leaving New England. According to Sports Illustrated, Nick Caley will be leaving the Patriots organization to take a job as the Los Angeles Rams new tight ends coach. Caley, 40, was the team’s most experienced offensive assistant having been in New England since 2015.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Breaking down Patriots salary cap situation for 2023
With free agency just over a month away, it’s time to take a look at the Patriots’ salary cap situation. And from here on out, all salary figures in this article are via OverTheCap.com, which is a tremendous resource. The NFL locked in the cap at $224.8 million...
Matthew Slater would welcome Patriots coaching position ‘with open arms’
If Matthew Slater isn’t on the field for a 16th season, Patriots fans may still see him on the sideline. Slater had always been mum on what the future after his playing career may hold, but in an appearance on Tim Hatch Live with Pastor Tim Hatch, the long-time captain said he’d be open to returning to New England’s coaching staff.
